For members of the mainstream media who have recently decided to begin covering the most important trial in Canada, may I help you get up to speed with this handy list of writings and podcasts.



I’ve been covering this situation since at least this time last year, as have a small band of others who actually care about the men involved, their families, and the deeper ramifications for Canada and the world which this trial represents. It might take you awhile to get through all of this, but you won’t find a comprehensive package of information like this anywhere else, especially amongst yourselves and the propaganda outlets you work for.



You will note that as new developments took place, information in the older pieces may appear out of date. So it goes.



At the bottom of this list, I will also link to the twitter handles of people in the know that you should follow for updates; I am not physically in Alberta, but some of these folks are, and can be counted on to report from the courtroom every day, or otherwise be intimately knowledgable about whats happening.



Alright, happy reading and listening - educate thyselves!





PODCASTS - available on most major podcast platforms, just search for Voice Of GO(r)D if you don’t want to listen here on Substack.



















APPEARANCES ON OTHER SHOWS -



With the wonderful

-

With Grand Dame and former host of CBC's The Fifth Estate,

-



https://www.trishwoodpodcast.com/podcast/episode-194-coutts-four







With my man

over at the Brave New Normal podcast -



And somehow I was even asked to go on with the one and only Tucker Carlson -



https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-freedom-convoy-the-coutts-4-and-liberating-canada

WRITINGS



My editor at Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon, having heard my interview with Margaret Mackay last year, became intrigued with the case, and asked me to write about if for her.



Here are my three pieces at Newsweek on the Coutts Four situation -



https://www.newsweek.com/justin-trudeaus-political-prisoners-opinion-1812866



https://www.newsweek.com/meet-four-men-being-held-political-prisoners-canada-opinion-1831823



https://www.newsweek.com/no-canadian-free-justin-trudeaus-political-prisoners-are-proof-opinion-1867724





Due to the cowardice of the Canadian Media, and their walled garden of navel lint analysis that they guard with feverish intensity, I have, as yet, been invited to write anything about the Coutts situation for any publication at home, even though there is plenty about it to discuss which is not subject to either of the publication bans imposed on the case.



Self publishing on Substack it is.





My friends at Compact Magazine also had me weigh in on the Coutts Four situation -



https://www.compactmag.com/article/trudeaus-war-on-truth/











































WONDERFUL WRITINGS OF OTHERS





Ray McGinnis is a writer, independent researcher, and expert on the use of propaganda. He writes at a few different places, is a contributor to the Frontier Center for Public Policy, and you can find him here on Twitter.

I have recorded an interview with Ray about the Coutts situation, and other goings on in Canada, as well as discussing his soon to be released new book. That interview should be dropping in the next week or two.



In the meantime, check out his great dives into the Coutts situation -



https://propagandainfocus.com/coutts-four-denied-bail-in-prison-in-canada-for-over-500-days-without-trial-are-they-political-prisoners/



https://propagandainfocus.com/freedom-convoy-protesters-in-crosshairs-of-illiberal-canadian-government/



https://fcpp.org/2024/02/09/conspiracy-charges-dropped-chris-lysak-jerry-morin-released-after-agreeing-to-plea-deals/



https://fcpp.org/2024/04/19/coutts-three-verdict-a-warning-to-protesters-who-act-as-liaison-with-police/







Fellow Substacker

has also contributed greatly to the discussion around the Coutts story, and has asked some probing questions about the disparity in the process and prosecution of their case versus others. You can find her writing at

.

Like Ray, I have likewise recorded an interview with Roxanne that should be out very soon.

All of her writing on the Coutts situation can be found here -

A recent offering -





Another Substacker who touches on The Coutts case with great detail is

.

A recent piece from him over at Global Research is excellent and worth a read -

OTHER RESOURCES

An agglomeration website run by a chap in Edmonton named Jason and focused on the Coutts situation can be found here -

There are Facebook pages dedicated to the men which can be found here -

A YouTuber named Amazing Zoltan has made some very creative video montages involving the Coutts case, check out his channel here -

And last but not least, the only accredited journalist to have covered the Coutts story from the beginning, and show up for nearly all of the pre-trial hearings, Mocha Bezirgan - go check out his website -



TWITTER ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW FOR TRIAL UPDATES





Mocha Bezirgan



Stevland Ambrose



Ray McGinnis



Amazing Zoltan



Trish Wood



Kyle Cardinal

Rob Kraychik



and then theres me



https://x.com/GordMagill





And finally, as the trial is ongoing and legal costs are mounting for the men and their families, the GivesSendGo I set up for them back in January is still open and accepting donations -



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners





That’s it for now, I may have forgotten something or someone, and if I did, feel free to contact me at the email address below.



If anyone in the mainstream media happens upon this, and decides to do the right thing and speak with those closest to the case, please contact me and I can put you in touch with them.







gordilocks@protonmail.com














