



Pre-trial hearings for Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick, the remaining Two of the Coutts Four, are on another break after a short round of court proceedings in Lethbridge this week. They will resume on April 16.



There are some very telling moves the Crown has made outside of Court that I have been asked not to report on, as the case is ongoing, and strategies are in place to the advantage of the defense. I make no bones about the fact I think the Crown is running a vindictive exercise against these guys in order to maintain Trudeau’s bogus legitimation of the Emergencies Act, so I take these requests seriously.



We will all find out in due time.



However, let’s just say that ….. innocence is a foregone conclusion, and this travesty of injustice is exactly how I have been describing it since I began my first investigations into this story.



As for this weeks court proceedings, Justice David Labrenz ruled on applications regards ‘unauthorized imminent harm wiretaps’ made on the accused’s mobile devices over three days before they were arrested at the Coutts protest site.



There are several types of wiretaps that RCMP can employ when conducting investigations. The ‘unauthorized imminent harm’ wiretap requires no warrant or filing of paperwork, and is only to be used where the RCMP believe there is a justifiable risk of harm being perpetrated by those whose devices they ‘tap’.



As it is ‘unauthorized’ and requires no warrant or permission, for the purposes of preventing ‘imminent harm’, that particular wiretap has a time limit, and after that time limit runs out, if the RCMP want to continue monitoring a suspects phone, they must apply, as they would apply for a warrant, for a separate ‘authorized’ wiretap. Like any other warrant, the police must show some kind of evidence for why they believe the wiretap is necessary.



Unfortunately for the RCMP at Coutts, they did not move on from the ‘unauthorized imminent harm’ wiretap to an ‘authorized’ wiretap; they kept the first wiretap on mobile devices of the accused for around 72 hours, from February 11 2022 until the men were arrested on the night of February 13.



Justice Labrenz has rightfully disallowed anything found within the roughly 48 hours of wiretap that kept running after the first 24 hours were up, though any evidence obtained during that 24 hours will be allowed at trial. The problem for the Crown is, no evidence of illegal activity, or potential for any, was found during the entirety of the wiretap. As with the original ITO (Information To Obtain) documents, the RCMP and Crown were taking interpretations of notes made of conversations overheard by undercover officers, and using maximally negative interpretations of what they claimed to have heard, to make extremely serious allegations against the men.



Speaking of those allegations -



Remember how Jerry Morin and Chris Lysak had all of the original charges against them dropped, including ‘conspiracy to murder police officers’ a few weeks back on February 6 2024, and they plead out on other minor charges for time served? The Crown knew they had nothing but fantasies obtained by extremely reaching interpretations of written notes from under-cover officers that had no corroborating evidence.



As for Chris Lysak and these ongoing pre-trial hearings, I hope his lawyers are filing new paperwork on his behalf; he plead out on a technical gun mishandling charge over his legally owned pistol. The search warrant which produced this charge against him was ruled illegal and it now appears that he didn’t have to plead out on shit - he, like the others, is an innocent man who was caught up in a dragnet which was set by the highest levels of government to justify their crushing of a nation-wide peaceful protest movement.



As an aside regards pistols, for my American and other readers outside Canada, gun laws in the Maple Gulag can be quite strict, especially regards handguns. You can get one, but obtaining a Restricted Possession and Acquisition License is extremely difficult, and technically speaking, you can only have a handgun at home, a licensed gun range, or in your vehicle with you under a transport permit to get the handgun from your house to that range.



Unless, of course, you are a member of a community who has been blessed with ‘Cultural Enrichment’ status, and then you are allowed to run wild on the streets of Toronto or Montreal or Vancouver with no repercussions for your actions.



Have a look at Toronto’s most wanted list, all of whom are accused of homicide, the vast majority of which was committed with a handgun.



Homicide investigators are highly successful in apprehending those identified and responsible for murders. When a suspect is identified he/she is usually arrested and charged, but there are exceptions, people who cannot be readily located. A very small number of people are able to either flee Toronto to another country or somehow remain undetected.





Another ongoing component to pre-trial hearings is the admissibility of one Barbara Perry as an ‘expert’ witness on the part of the Crown. You can find my commentary on Ms Perry as it relates to this case here.



A snippet -



Given that Perry is going to have some difficulty finding any hate in the words of Olienick or Carbert, nor connections to any of the groups which occupy so much of her research, the defense has correctly filed an application to have her removed from the trial. She might be an expert on ‘hate’, but there isn’t any here, its not germane to the charges, and her presence at trial is but a tactic on the part of the Crown to illegitimately connect the two men to the boogiemen Perry and her associates spend their careers manufacturing.



Perhaps Ms Perry could better employ her talents in helping the Toronto Police Service solve all of those murders; is murder not the ultimate manifestation of hate? Or maybe she could convince Trudeau to do something about the Hamas Enthusiasts and their hateful intimidation campaigns on the streets of Canada.



We all know that ain’t happening.





—————————

I’ve recently been sent another great overview of what is going on with The Coutts Trial situation from fellow Substacker and independent researcher

- it is definitely worth a read, extremely thorough, and situates many of the factors affecting this case in appropriate and meaningful contexts. Anthony examines the involvement of malevolent actors like the taxpayer funded ‘activist’ group, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, who, to my mind, and those of many others paying close attention to what happened downstream of the Freedom Convoy, are primarily responsible for providing ‘legitimation’ to Trudeau for his invocation of the Emergencies Act, with

that suited the narratives of the state.



Another overview of the situation is available for viewing care of Mr Will Dove, of the Iron Will Report, a great resource for those seeking information and intelligence about what is happening in Canada outside of the mainstream media, who are wards of the state and will not bite the hand that feeds.



Will had me on his show to discuss the situation with The Coutts Men, and you can watch a short teaser here; I recommend becoming a subscriber to the Iron Will Report, where you can gain access to the full interview, and all of the other great content that Mr Dove puts out for us.

Directly on Will’s website -



https://ironwillreport.com/the-crimes-of-justin-trudeau-the-coutts-4-gord-magill-2/



or if you prefer Rumble -





https://rumble.com/v4nbk33-the-crimes-of-justin-trudeau-the-coutts-4-gord-magill.html







As the case is ongoing, and all four men have incurred significantly steep bills for legal representation, as well as having lost any ability to produce income for themselves for the last two years, my GiveSendGo for all four of them remains open, and will stay open until conclusion of the case.







To those who have already donated, or shared this information and my work with others, thank you, and to those who can, I want to thank you in advance for helping these men out. It’s hard for people to wrap their heads around the fact we have political prisoners in a modern western nation state like Canada, but here we are.



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners





More updates will be made available later this month as pre-trial hearings wear on.









Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are both welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com









