



This past Friday, May 24, pre-trial hearings resumed for Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert, the remaining two of the original Coutts Four, at the Lethbridge Courthouse in southern Alberta. They stand accused of several charges, including the heinous, though extremely fantastic and absurd, charge of ‘conspiring to murder police officers’.



I’ve received many enquiries regards concerns about the men’s treatment in the past couple of days, as one of the men’s advocates, Margaret Mackay, has made quite an alarming statement about what’s going on now that pre-trial is back in action.







It appears that the dehumanization and pre-punishment of these men, a function of the necessity of the guilt required on the part of the Crown, continues apace, with the addition of more theatre, and the continuation of previous practices designed to mask the Crown’s lack of a case.



The Courtroom where the trial will take place, which I am told will begin next week, after jury selection begins this Friday, May 31, has been renovated with the addition of a metal and glass enclosure, meant to keep Tony and Chris segregated from the rest of the courtroom. What purpose was served by the building of this enclosure? Tony and Chris have no history of violence, nor criminal records* to speak of. They will have to speak through openings in the glass, as one might have seen at a certain kind of bank teller in days of yore, or at a gas station in areas of the United States which experience very high levels of crime.



Since the start of this process, Carbert and Olienick have been brought into and out of court in shackles, and that treatment will continue, even though there is substantial additional police presence. And at the conclusion of every day of the trial, when they are returned to remand, as has happened since the beginning, they will again be strip-searched before being returned to their cells; even though they were kept in shackles all day, and were under the eye of or directly physically escorted by the police.



These are blatant public humiliation rituals, the tentacles of Trudeau reaching for the pound of flesh that will assuage his capricious vanity. The invocation of the Emergencies Act, an exercise in the abuse of raw power against a nation-wide peaceful protest movement, requires legitimation. From before any protesters and their trucks arrived at any of the locations where they took part in their Charter protected rights to express grievance with the state, the Trudeau regime sought to smear the Freedom Convoy as monsters; when in reality, no monsters were produced, they had to be summoned from the ether. Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick, despite zero evidence nor any history of malice directed at anyone, much less the Canadian Public, have been designated as those monsters.



In order to carry this designation through the courts and into the minds of the jury, especially as all original charges were recently dropped against their co-accused, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, Trudeau’s manufactured narrative now requires a manufactured set, worthy of the finest Hollywood film. The Crown has nothing on them, so treating these men as if Hannibal Lecter in front of a jury comprising many a CBC enfeebled mind appears to be a major component of the Crown’s strategy. Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston has been happy to play along, arriving at a recent related court case with police escort, despite zero incidents ever taking place which should cause him worry.







You may recall that the treatment of these presumed to be innocent men, who have spent over two years in remand, denied bail for blatantly political reasons, has been an ongoing concern.



I recently assisted in signal boosting a quite concerning letter sent to the Alberta Public Interest Commissioner, written by friend, business associate, and now advocate for Tony Olienick (and the rest of them), Nikki Thom.



In case you missed it -







In this short interview with independent journalist Mocha Bezirgan published yesterday, Nikki details what has come of that letter, and all of the other efforts to seek redress from various provincial bodies regarding the utterly inhumane and degrading treatment of these men.









Unfortunately, it appears that nothing is being done to address Margaret or anyone else’s concerns about the inhumane treatment of Chris and Tony.





Another factor at play here is Trudeau looking for cover after being rebuked by the Mosley Decision, which ruled that his invocation of the Emergencies Act was unjustified, unnecessary, and illegal. Sacrificing the lives and honor of two innocent men in this gross theatre of the absurd is Trudeau’s last and only chance to salvage the decision from this rebuke, even if only in the minds of his most fervent supporters.



Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick also serve as modern examples of human sacrifice, but instead of being gutted atop Aztec Pyramids, they would be thrown in jail for God knows how long to satisfy the demands of a new international order, which operates with impunity as it subsumes sovereign states and the will of democratic processes everywhere it spreads. Remember the good old days when our friends on ‘the left’ were very loudly against the subversion of nation states by extra-national corporations and other powerful organizations? Protesting the Covid Regime was just a continuation of this strain of concern, once raised at the Battle of Seattle and up through Occupy Wall Street; that the left, broadly speaking, has been mute on cases such as Chris and Tony’s, is an example and an indictment of their utter lack of principle and intestinal fortitude. How easily they have been manipulated.









Once the trial gets going, hopefully next week as we are told, publication bans on proceedings will be lifted.



I anticipate we are going to see some mainstream news coverage of the trial, but as they have demonstrated since the beginning of this case, deeper questions will not be asked, especially of the political context in which this case resides. I also doubt very highly that any questions will be asked about the treatment of these men while in remand - let us not forget that Jerry Morin and Tony Olienick were both kept for lengthy periods of solitary confinement, a form of torture which we heard about endlessly regards Omar Khadr, but for which not a single thing has been said for Tony or Jerry. Asking uncomfortable questions about why this took place would be to bite the hand that feeds for our heavily subsidized regime stenographers, and place more doubt in the minds of the populace about the supposed guilt of these men; therefore, we can safely assume that these questions won’t be asked.





The lifting of the bans, however, will finally allow those fellow citizen journalists that reside in the Maple Gulag to begin publicly asking these same questions that we have been discussing amongst ourselves in private. I’m looking forward to their coverage of this case, and will compile a list as I get some time later this week and next.



Speaking of time, this is a commodity that has been in very short supply in my life for the past couple of months, and this shortage has resulted in a number of podcast recordings on the subject of the Coutts situation to sit idle until I get them properly edited. Amongst the guests whom I owe publication of our discussions -



- Fellow Substacker Roxanne Halverson

- Writer and propaganda researcher Ray McGinnis

- Coutts advocate and unsung hero of this case, Danielle Slettede.



I hope to have all three of these live within the next two weeks; thanks to everyone for your patience. (And for those of you wondering when I am going to get back to discussing the trucking industry, SOON, I PROMISE!)



As the actual trial is only just beginning, with ongoing and expensive legal costs for Tony and Chris Carbert, and outstanding legal bills for Jerry Morin and Chris Lysak, my GiveSendGo fundraising account set up to help with those legal costs remains open. All donations of any amount are well and truly appreciated!



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners







*(Chris Carbert has a minor drug possession conviction, not something that insinuates violent criminality)



As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com







