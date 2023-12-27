



It has been almost two years since Canada’s Freedom Convoy took the country, and the world, by storm. In what has been hailed around the globe as the most popular protest anywhere against the international Covid Regime, represented in Canada by the venal and vindictive Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Truckers of the Freedom Convoy still occupy a place as heroes to millions.



Everyone remembers how the Freedom Convoy was crushed by Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergency Measures Act, and how bank accounts were frozen, credit cards, insurance, the entire financial lives of hundreds of people that were completely shut down. The police crackdown on peaceful protesters, smashing of windows and other vandalism committed against the protesters vehicles, trampling people with horses, the beatings, the arrests; an overwhelmingly disproportionate and wholly unnecessary asymmetric response.



In December of 2023, however, a number of those truckers and their supporters are still facing adversity and punishment, including potential jail time, with ongoing court cases, and in the situation with The Coutts 4, a trial which hasn’t even started yet.



These cases are illustrative of the corruption of the Canadian political system, the media, the courts and ‘justice system’, and the subversion of some of the founding pillars of western civilization.

Canada is no longer a free country by any stretch of the imagination.





———





Part 1 : Tamara Lich and Chris Barber





On Thursday, November 30, just a few weeks ago, I traveled to Ottawa to take part in an interview for a documentary film being made by former CBC journalist and now freelance podcaster Trish Wood, whose working title is The Trials of Tamara Lich.

Trish had stumbled upon my writings and podcasts here at Substack, and invited me on her show to discuss the situation with the Coutts men being held as political prisoners. Impressed with my work on that, as well as my history in trucking and perspectives on the deeper meaning behind the Freedom Convoy, she wanted me to appear in this documentary; I was honored to be asked and happy to oblige.



It just so happened that Trish was filming interviews at the same time as Chris Barber and Tamara Lich’s trial was still ongoing, at this comically late hour, almost two years since the Freedom Convoy came to Ottawa.



As of this writing, the trial is on Christmas break, and may, possibly resume in March 2024. It should be noted that for the primary charges that Lich and Barber are facing, in their roles as organizers of the Ottawa portion of The Convoy, a 100% peaceful protest whose only acts of violence or property damage came at the hands of the police, they now hold the record for the longest ‘mischief’ trial in Canadian history.



Given the actions of our government, perhaps it is they who should be the accused.



Chris ‘Big Red’ Barber, a trucker from Saskatchewan who specializes in hauling oversize agricultural equipment, became one of the faces of the Freedom Convoy through his frequent TikTok videos, sharing news about the protest to his many followers online.



It is these TikTok videos that appear to be the bulk of the evidence the Crown has against Mr Barber, though sharing information on a publicly available platform seems the kind of “crime” one would expect to be prosecuted in the country where TikTok is headquartered, The People’s ‘Republic’ of China. The basic dictatorship, we should recall, that is 'admired' by Prime Minister Trudeau.

Quelle surprise, coming from Cuba’s most infamous son.



The deeply unsurprising lack of evidence on the part of the Crown is one reason why this case continues nearly two years later; Trudeau, and the Laurentian Elite by whom he was groomed for glory, cannot accept that they went way out over their skis in the gross mismanagement of Covid, and their utterly disgusting treatment of the Freedom Convoy.

An example must be made of Barber and Lich, who are both facing ten years in prison should the Crown get the convictions they desire. “Copping a Tenner”, as they used to call a trip to one of Stalin’s Gulag Camps, is quite a cost to satiate Trudeau’s latent authoritarian proclivities and his narcissistic vanity. One wonders if this is not also an effort to prove to his real constituency, the forces of global corporatism and control exemplified by WEF leader Klaus Schwab, that Trudeau will preserve the image of the brand.



Another reason this case drags on is one of the seven deadly sins - greed.



A group calling itself the Ottawa Citizens Coalition, which is more or less a handful of people who live in downtown Ottawa, are being lead down the garden path by an opportunistic lawyer named Paul Champ Chump, and are involved in a Class Action civil suit organized by Mr. Chump.



In what has to be the greatest claim ever made that is based on an utter lack of self awareness and disregard for others, this suit whines that trucks parked on the street interfered with those citizens lives, somehow, and resulted in loss of salary for employees of businesses which closed. Voluntarily. Because of trucks in the street.



None of the owners of these businesses who voluntarily closed are the subject of the suit, despite being the proximate and only people responsible for the closures. Again, the lack of self awareness of what had just happened to all of society for the previous two years is simply astounding. The Freedom Convoy itself was sort of a citizens civil suit against the government for shutting society down, and destroying families and businesses all across Canada. At least the Convoy had enough modesty to say ‘Enough is Enough’ rather than demand hundreds of millions of dollars to assuage Phantom Honking.



This douchebag Chump and his lead plaintiff, a poster child for Government Diversity Hires named Zexi Li, exemplify the class dimensions that are in play here. Li, a young single female professional civil servant, who, much like Chump, has probably never broken a sweat to earn a paycheck in her entire life, is demanding that a group comprised of those who spend weeks at a time away from home, enduring the harsh Canadian winter, and whose paychecks can often be at the whims of the weather, the market, or the energy policies of Herr Trudeau, give her and her fellow urbanites ‘damages’ for honking.

As Hunter S. Thompson often quipped, Res Ipsa Locutur.



The success of this civil suit hinges on a guilty verdict found against Lich and Barber’s criminal charges, and because the evidence against Lich and Barber is nil to non-existent, the Crown has scraped the bottom of the Lawfare Barrel to find the coldest, hardest molasses to throw into the gears of justice.



As my friend Trish Wood explained about the early days of Lich and Barber’s trial, way back in September -



I’ve been tough on Crown Attorney Tim Radcliffe this week but I don’t think unfairly. It is a mystery to me why he is conducting his case against trucker convoy defendants Chris Barber and Tamara Lich in a manner that is clearly frustrating the judge, annoying the defense and making long days in the courtroom almost unbearably boring.

Friday was a shit show that caused Justice Heather Perkins-McVey to suggest the trial has the potential for going off the rails. She has been a paragon of patience so far but Friday was so bizarre she requested a recess to settle herself. And her mantra was something like I am not happy.



Radcliffe seems either unprepared or somehow unaware of the rules of evidence and disclosure — the gist of which is that the prosecutor must provide the elements of its case to the defense plus all materials in reasonable time to allow counsel to prepare a response.



Just as we saw during the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), the Crown seems to have no problem waiting until the last possible second in delivering necessary and required disclosure to the defense, a stalling tactic that has become all too common, not only denying justice via delay, but also clogging up an already overburdened court system.



Here we are in December 2023, with no end in sight, and to my mind, part of this is Justice Perkins-McVey’s own fault for allowing the citizens group to testify at all. She must have known that there was nothing these people could have said which had any import on the specific charges against Barber and Lich, and many members of this group had already testified at the POEC back in October of 2022. Hard to tell if this was a mistake, or the result of some backroom pleading where lawyers, judges, and prosecutors all hang out in the same club.





It is difficult to watch this situation unfold and not come away with the feeling that this trial is class warfare, distilled to its very essence, and that one side of that war holds all the cards. Barber and Lich are essentially stand ins for the working class, those who bore the brunt of Trudeau’s Covid Regime, with lost paychecks, businesses, and families torn apart by the relentless onslaught of scapegoating and out-grouping the government and its bought and paid for media engaged in against those who were skeptical of state policies. And those most essential of workers, the rugged and hard working truckers of whom Lich and Barber are tribute, they had to bear all of this for two years, and continue working their asses off while being treated like vectors of disease by a highly propagandized population, so the likes of Zexi Li and the entirety of our ‘justice’ system could stay home in their pajamas, lacking any gratitude for these same people who make sure that Li can eat.



Maybe to gain the support of the Email Job Caste, truckers could have got together and made dancing videos, like so many nurses at so many near empty hospitals; but that would have required truckers to be the unserious people Trudeau castigated them as, and for truck stops to have remained open.



Two other cases related to the Freedom Convoy will be winding their way through the system in Ottawa come the New Year. Guy Meisner, a trucker from Nova Scotia, was one of the first two truckers arrested in Ottawa when the police crackdown against the protest began. His trial is also ongoing, and it will be within 3 weeks of the two year anniversary of the convoy when the trial for two charges laid against him resumes.



Harold Jonker, a trucker from Smithville, Ontario, who was the leader of the Niagara Region convoy to Ottawa, is also facing trial in the new year. Jonker’s charges are a prime example of the vindictive nature of the government as constituted under Trudeau - Harold left the protest without incident when it was crushed, but was not charged with anything until almost a year later. Why did the government wait so long?



They only came after Jonker after he was featured prominently in a popular independent documentary film about the Convoy called “Unacceptable Views.”



Surely a coincidence.



————







Part 2 : Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus





In early 2022, after the rollout of new and experimental mRNA gene therapy shots had spread throughout most of the western world, a spike in sudden infant deaths in the Ottawa area had caught the attention of 20 year veteran of the Ottawa Police Service, Detective Helen Grus. Working within the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit, it was in the purview of Detective Grus to investigate this ‘cluster’ of 9 sudden infant deaths, 2 of whom had died in their mother’s arms.



Detective Grus, unfortunately, made the grave mistake, in 2022, of asking the right questions, like any good investigator should; which then instigated yet another in a long line of Kafka-esque nightmare trials that continues to this day.



Perhaps you haven’t heard of this ongoing travesty of injustice, which shouldn’t be a surprise. Like what we have seen with the Coutts 4 situation, the media make the most damnable and outrageous claims and fabrications when the story first breaks, but as the slow moving train wreck of our justice system exposes the corruption involved, we are left in the dark by our estimable Fourth Estate.



A small handful of independent journalists and investigators are the only people who have paid any attention to this case, and thank God for that, otherwise we would probably know nothing about the railroading of this cop who was doing exactly what she was supposed to do.



A selection of quotes from Mr Brunet’s piece -



To most American readers, what you are about to read will be unfathomable; to me, a jaded, bitter, Canadian who has already fled the country for greener pastures, this story is mundane. Sadly, this is just what life is like in Canada now.



This story makes me want to puke.

According to the Ottawa Citizen: Grus allegedly accessed case files of newborn and infant death investigations to which she wasn't assigned and inquired with the coroner about whether the parents of babies who had died unexpectedly during the pandemic were vaccinated against COVID-19. Investigators also alleged Grus contacted the father of a deceased baby directly on Jan. 30, 2022, to inquire about the mother’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

Yes, you read that right: in Canada, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if you are a detective who “contacted the father of a deceased baby to inquire about the mother’s COVID-19 vaccination status.”

During the Covid era, a waiter or grocery store clerk could inquire about a parent's vaccination status, but a detective couldn't.

The investigation by Ottawa Police into potential links between mRNA vaccines and Sudden Infant Deaths in pregnant and breastfeeding mothers was halted due to Grus's suspension and subsequent charges.





Like so many other cases where the government is going to look really bad, they partner up with the media to move the case out of the courtroom and into the court of public opinion, where the massive propaganda campaigns of The Covid Regime have already seeded insurmountable narratives for a certain type of fearful mind.





On March 28, 2022, although Grus's suspension was not yet public knowledge, CBC Ottawa published a story sourced from anonymous leaks within the Ottawa police, initiating a trial by media.

Before publishing the story, CBC gave the OPS a 24-hour deadline to respond, thus commandeering the direction and timeline of the internal investigation.



According to the CBC, Grus is a troublemaker and WrongThinker!



Sources also described Grus as holding anti-mask and anti-vaccine views in the workplace.

CBC News has learned she was one of fewer than 10 Ottawa police officers placed on unpaid leave after the service imposed a mandatory vaccine policy for all employees.





Back to Brunet -



Following the CBC leak, OPS’ Professional Services Unit launched an investigation into who leaked it, but this investigation was abandoned.

During Grus’ trial in August 2023, her defense team argued that the leak is what resulted in formal charges, requested disclosure of evidence regarding why this investigation was abandoned and attempted to subpoena and cross-examine the CBC News reporter, but their request was denied.



Aware that the investigation was proceeding without subterfuge, the CBCs reporting, thus, appears not rooted in safeguarding public interest or ensuring a thorough, unbiased probe into the allegations. It was all about bullying Grus.

Notably, the CBC relies on substantial financial support from the federal government, exceeding a billion dollars per year. Although they claim to be arms-length and impartial, in practice they are nakedly an arm of the Trudeau regime. As such, they have aggressively advocated a pro-mRNA stance and worked to silence all dissent at every opportunity.

The CBC scoop smugly states that "Coroners examine medical facts, not detectives," insinuating that Detective Grus acted improperly by taking initiative without explicit instructions.

This is false.



As we have seen with Barber and Lich, and will see later with the Coutts 4, the CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, seems to always be defending the government.



There are many in Canadian society whom incorrectly believe that the CBC is some kind of neutral arbiter of the news, when nothing could be further from reality. Throughout the Covid Regime, the CBC has more closely resembled The Ministry of Truth from George Orwell’s 1984, replete with its very own version of Two Minutes Hate. Unfortunately for Canada and many decent Canadians like Helen Grus, the Two Minutes has become Two Years, and it appears that Two Years may only just be the beginning.





Former Toronto Police Detective and government whistleblower Donald Best has done the most to document the ongoing psychological torture and campaign of character assassination against Helen Grus at the hands of the state, and if not for his reporting on this case, we may never know the truth.



You should read his archive of dozens of pieces exposing this assault on due process, proper police investigative work, and on a dedicated member of Canada’s law enforcement community. It really is scary to consider the forces that have been brought to bear against an otherwise decent cop for daring to interrogate the Covid Regime and its possible responsibility for the unnecessary deaths of children.



And like the trials of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, the Ottawa Police Tribunal which is investigating Helen Grus and her ‘misconduct’ for looking into all possible causes for the deaths of these children, it has carried on for nearly two years, is not over, and appears to be something of a Star Chamber show trial reminiscent of the Soviet Union.



Per Donald Best -



Hearing Officer Chris Renwick refuses to allow testimony from any of the five defense witnesses proposed by Detective Grus’s legal team.

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus is charged with ‘Discreditable Conduct’ under the Ontario Police Services Act for conducting “unauthorized” investigations into the sudden deaths of nine infants.

“Why even pretend to have this sham trial? The verdict’s already been decided. The fix is in.”

(Ottawa Police Staff Sergeant ‘B’ commenting to journalist Donald Best)

Detective Grus was investigating any potential connection between the vaccination status of the mothers and the sudden deaths of breastfeeding babies. Ottawa Police shut down her investigation, ordered her to stop, and charged her with an internal disciplinary charge.

In a decision dated November 26, 2023, Hearing Officer Renwick rejected all five defense expert witnesses – three medical doctors, a retired Ottawa Police Staff Sergeant, and a Regulatory lawyer.

———

The Ottawa Police Tribunal will not allow Detective Grus to call any defense witnesses.

Dr. Eric Payne, Paediatric Neurology – NOT ALLOWED

Dr. James Thorp, Obstetrics and Gynecology – NOT ALLOWED

Dr. Gregory Chan, Family Medicine – NOT ALLOWED

Ottawa Police Staff Sergeant (retired) Peter Danyluk – NOT ALLOWED

Lawyer Shawn Buckley. – NOT ALLOWED

A sham trial by a sham tribunal.





Let us not forget that under Justin Trudeau’s Covid Regime, Canadians who made their own health decisions were denied the use of airplanes, trains, entry to all sorts of government buildings and private, though necessary, establishments, were vilified in a campaign of scapegoating and out-grouping reminiscent of the past governments of fascist demagogues, and generally treated like lepers by those who bought into this completely needless fear. People were asked for Vaxx cards for the most banal activities, and the vast majority went along with this as if it was perfectly ok.



Yet Helen Grus is being railroaded by her own Police Department, after an initial crucifixion in the media, for daring to investigate a possible link between mothers vaccine uptake and the deaths their infant children. And as the tribunal drags on, and the malfeasance of OPS and the CBC has been exposed, the media have disappeared, nowhere to be found after their initial campaign of slander against Grus.



For those wondering about the hypocrisy here, yes, it is all very tiresome, but this tendency was brought into very sharp relief by the German political philosopher Carl Schmitt, way back in 1932, in what is probably his most famous work, The Concept of The Political -



“The specific political distinction to which political actions and motives can be reduced is that between friend and enemy.”



My dear fellow Canadians, consider yourselves the enemy.







—————







Part 3 : The Coutts Four - Chris Lysak, Chris Carbert, Jerry Morin, Tony Olienick





These men, colloquially referred to as ‘The Coutts Four’, have, as of this writing, spent over 670 days in a form of custodial purgatory known as ‘Remand’, having been denied bail, and yet to face any trial for the charges against them. Remand is worse than being in jail or prison; prisoners are afforded a certain amount of rights and privileges that are denied to those in remand for reasons which befit dystopian novels or historical documents of authoritarian regimes, like Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler or The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.



Those of you who have followed this Substack for awhile will be aware that I have been one of the very small number of people covering this case at all, but if you are new here and haven’t read up on this situation, here is the first of two short pieces by me that were published in Newsweek.





From July - Justin Trudeau's Political Prisoners



In this piece I give a broad overview of the case, and make the argument that the legitimacy of Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergency Measures Act rests on these men being guilty, wether they are guilty or not. Here are some snippets, but you should read the whole thing -



While the Convoy was still hundreds of kilometers from Ottawa, Trudeau's Public Safety Minister, Marco Mendocino, was planning a media campaign deploying "a similar message to the one used in response to the Jan. 6 attacks in Washington, D.C." which would emphasize the "more extreme elements" of the protestors. Trudeau memed himself into believing that a January 6 type insurrection was about to storm Parliament Hill, and promptly vacated the city to hide at a chalet in rural Quebec, where he remained for several days.

The Freedom Convoy did not deliver on any of these manufactured concerns. In the three weeks of the protest, not a single violent act was committed. The protesters cleaned the streets of Ottawa and fed the homeless, and the weekends were raucous and joyful, with techno dance parties in the streets lasting into the wee hours.

Against such revelry, Trudeau invoked The Emergencies Act, which allows the Canadian government to suspend civil liberties in the face of a so-called state of emergency. The invocation brought an end to the protests and launched a Kafkaesque nightmare for many who were involved. Bank accounts were seized and funds confiscated. Tamara Lich was arrested, and still faces charges of "counseling mischief" for her role organizing the protest. And four others—Chris Lysak, Chris Carbert, Anthony (Tony) Olienick, and Jerry Morin—have been held without a trial and without bail for charges related to "conspiracy to commit murder" against Canadian police officers at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing.



These are serious charges, which should imply serious evidence presented at an expeditious trial; yet at time of writing, it has been 515 days since these men were arrested, and no trial has yet taken place.

Worse, the evidence on offer is vague and ambiguous: text messages, testimony from two undercover RCMP officers working the crowd at the Coutts protest site, and a widely circulated photo of allegedly confiscated weapons that provided the main justification for the invocation of The Emergencies Act.

Whatever the charges against them, the denial of bail is an egregious departure from the norm, and has been given no explanation. As Donald Best, a former detective and 15 year veteran of the Toronto Police Services, pointed out, everybody gets bail in Canada, including a suspect accused of the first degree murder of a Toronto Police Officer and, somewhat ironically, a member of Antifa who drove his jeep into a Freedom Convoy protest site in Winnipeg, Manitoba, injuring four people.

Yet there's no bail set for the Coutts Four, whose most recent pre-trial hearing was on June 29th, and another isn't scheduled until July 25th, where it is believed that the actual trial date will be set for some time in 2024.

These are political prisoners, pure and simple. They are being denied basic rights due to even the most violent of criminals because they are on the wrong side of the Trudeau government. They are being used as a fig leaf, the last shred of Trudeau's legitimacy for invoking The Emergencies Act and for the massive overreach of freezing bank accounts and seizing assets that it incurred.

It seems that Trudeau is determined not only to smear the Convoy as a Jan. 6 Canadian redo, but to treat the Coutts Four in a similar way, depriving them of their civil rights as the United States did to many protesters arrested in the days and weeks following that fateful day in D.C. Hundreds spent over a year in Guantanamo Bay-like conditions in D.C. prisons, denied bail and treated worse than convicted rapists and serial killers. As American Greatness reporter Julie Kelly chronicled at length, much of this treatment was utterly political in nature. But few in Canada are willing to expose our version of these abuses.





I was first made aware of the plight of The Coutts Four by my Aunty Kate, who has become friends with Margaret “Granny” Mackay. Mackay has committed herself to advocating on behalf of these men full time, and has shown great resiliency under various pressures one might expect when taking the side of designated enemies of the state.





If you would like to hear my own interview with Margaret Mackay -







Once I started digging deeper into this story, it became clear that these men were being inhumanely punished for no reason. While discussing the treatment of the men in remand with one of Tony Olienick’s best friends, Nikki Thom, I was overcome with anger and frustration at what was happening, and offered to do a recorded interview with Nikki on the spot.



If you are so inclined to listen, Nikki can tell you about the denial of basic health service access and periods of solitary confinement the men have been subjected to, amongst other indignities.







Throughout most of the past summer, I have had many, many phone conversations with all four men, and some of their family members and advocates. The men are allowed to make 20 minute phone calls, and other than the letters which people are encouraged to write them, these phone calls are their primary contact with the outside world.



Over the course of these calls and conversations, I began to write a more robust story, again for Newsweek, attempting to humanize a group of men who have either been demonized by the Canadian media, as they were shortly after being arrested, or completely ignored by the media, as has been the case for most of their imprisonment.



Newsweek, being a generalist publication with their own word counts and stylistic, editorial, and aesthetic concerns, could not let me go on at length in this piece, and I have been waiting a long time to expand on it, which is partly why I’m writing this now.



My second piece on the Men at Newsweek -

Meet the Four Men Being Held as Political Prisoners in Canada



Some excerpts -



Trudeau appeared to be referencing a single swastika flag in a protest of over 10,000 souls—the masked waver of which was never identified. The Canadian government also became convinced that a veteran named Jeremy MacKenzie was using the Freedom Convoy to lead a violent overthrow of the Trudeau government. After the Convoy, MacKenzie was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, and mischief. Yet none of the charges against him were related to the Convoy, and most have since been dropped.



———



The evidence against the Coutts Four as it's been reported in the Canadian media is thin at best. The Crown alleged that Carbert and Lysak both had ties to MacKenzie's group "Diagolon," which planned to replace the Canadian government with a racist, ethnonationalist state. But according to those close to the men, Carbert and Lysak's "ties" amounted to listening to MacKenzie's podcast, and Lysak met him just once at a BBQ. Moreover, the podcast isn't racist, nor is Diagolon even real; it's a mix of comedy and criticism of government overreach.

The government argued that Olienick was violent because he said he "will die fighting for what I believe is right," but many people feel that way about protecting their civil liberties. The government also argued that a picture of a Canadian flag in a saloon in Coutts that Carbert posted to Facebook was proof of the conspiracy, yet thousands of people attended the rally in Coutts, many of whom signed the flag.

Undercover police officers at the Coutts protest alleged that Olienick and Carbert discussed the delivery of a heavy package, which officers said contained guns. But according to an application the RCMP filed for a search warrant, the men were discussing hockey equipment, an electric guitar, and toy trucks for the many kids at the protest—which the RCMP deemed was code for weapons.

———



The guns that police seized from Carbert’s trailer were similarly legally obtained and registered. And of course, there's the fact that the charges against MacKenzie, the alleged mastermind of the operation, were completely unrelated to Coutts or the Trucker's Convoy—and most have been dropped.

Yet despite the thinness of the evidence against them, the Canadian media and the Canadian people seem content to believe the worst of these men, who have been taken from their families for over 19 months.



I was not. I was able to speak to each of the Coutts Four from prison over the course of a few weeks this summer in the first interviews they have given to the press. The men Canada is holding as political prisoners are all working-class family guys whose lives were upended by government overreach and lies. Rather than taking the easy way out by pleading guilty to crimes they say they did not commit, all four are looking forward to having their day in court and proving their innocence.

Jerry Morin is a 42-year-old power lineman from Alberta. He was on his way to work near Calgary hundreds of kilometers from the Coutts protest site on the morning of February 14, 2022, when he was pulled over and arrested by Calgary City cops and RCMP.



Morin's participation at the Convoy had amounted to bringing groceries to the protest site in Coutts to feed the protesters, and bringing his friend, the country singer Lyndsay Butler, to perform. Morin was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Morin denies all charges against him. He says he doesn't own a single one of the weapons the police say were seized at the Coutts site. Yet for inexplicable reasons, Morin was denied bail. The managers of the Calgary Remand Center have kept Morin in a maximum security unit normally reserved for gang members, and until very recently, they refused to allow Morin's partner to visit him; the couple did not see each other for 19 months, a shockingly punitive separation for a man who has yet to face trial or be convicted of any charges. He still has not been allowed to see his children, who are 18, 13, and 10, nor his step-daughter, who is 23. He estimates that he has spent over 70 days in solitary confinement as part of his nearly 600 days in custody.

Somehow, Morin has stayed strong throughout. I asked him where this strength comes from. "My principles, which led us to stand up for our fellow Canadians at Freedom Convoy in the first place," Morin told me.

Offered a plea deal, Morin categorically rejected it. "We would never plead guilty to crimes we did not commit to appease a government that abused us and continues to do so," he told me.

Tony Olienick is 41 and owns a small construction company in Stavely, Alberta. He is single and lives on a farm with his 80-year-old mother. Olienick went to Coutts to join the protest with his friends and business associates, and what he experienced was an overwhelming feeling of shared love. "It was an experience greater than myself," he told me.



Olienick was arrested February 14 in Coutts, the day Trudeau invoked the Emergency Measures Act—after the protesters had already begun to leave the site. He faces the same charges as Morin: conspiracy to commit murder, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Like Morin, Olienick rejects all of these charges and cannot recall ever having heard of Jeremy MacKenzie before his arrest.

Olienick has had a rough time in custody. He says he has spent 40 days in solitary confinement. He suffers from Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth, which requires specialized probiotics to manage. When Olienick was moved from one facility to another, his probiotics were cut off. He lost a lot of weight and has been in pain ever since, though he has recently been given access to a smaller dose of his medication.

Despite these challenges, Olienick remains upbeat. He says he has been inspired by the community that has come together to help his mother while he remains in custody, and by the tiny group of people who go to bat for him and his co-defendants.

Chris Lysak, a 49-year-old master electrician from Lethbridge, Alberta, also rejects the charges against him. Lysak has two girls, aged 11 and nine, who have been staying with his 73-yeear-old father Mike during his detention. Mike wears hearing aids and has trouble communicating, but that didn't stop journalists from showing up at his doorstep and seeking comment about Lysak's arrest. The result was a piece which Mike says took his words out of context.

"They're punishing my family and my kids," Lysak told me. "I don't care what they do to me, but I wish they would leave my Dad and my kids alone."



Lysak is a big guy: He's six foot five and has size 15 feet. While in remand, he was not given the correct size shoes and had to cut the toes off of the shoes he got so his feet would fit. He also has trouble sleeping, and they will not give him an extra mattress to accommodate his build.



———



His trial is set for early 2024, but Carbert has already missed so much. He is a full-time single dad to a son and daughter, aged 11 and nine, who, like the families of the other men, are also being punished by the denial of bail to their father. While he has been in custody, many members of Carbert's family have passed on, including a nephew, two uncles, an aunt, and his own father and brother. Carbert was not issued temporary leave to attend any of their services, though he would not have gone if it meant going in chains and shackles.

Carbert leads a non-denominational Bible study group at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre, which has given him strength through this ordeal. His mother, Betty Carbert, has helped look after his children during his time in remand. A physiotherapist who spent 20 years as a bus driver for the disabled, Betty has been shocked by everything that's gone on with her son.

"What happened with Chris opened my eyes to a lot of things that I did not think could or would ever happen in Canada," she told me.

How did this happen in Canada? Documents obtained under the Canadian equivalent of a FOIA request show that the idea that the Coutts Four were involved in Diagolon and the idea that Diagolon isn't a comedy podcast but a violent extremist group originated with a nonprofit group called the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. The Diagolon "threat" drummed up by the nonprofit went a long way toward justifying Trudeau's invocation of The Emergency Measures Act. A lot hangs on the Crown being able to prove that the Coutts Four were engaged in a plot whose threat justified suspending the civil liberties of a western democracy.

This is why those who support the men believe they are being held without bail on trumped up charges: To release the Coutts Four would be to admit not just to the fact that Canada imprisoned men unjustly and denied them bail, but to call into question Trudeau's every action since the beginning of the Freedom Convoy.



Unfortunately, Canada's media have been shamefully silent on the Coutts Four. Happy to report on the initial arrest and repeat the spurious allegations of the RCMP and the Crown, they have failed to ask deeper, fundamental questions about how this situation flies in the face of the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, or why in a country where it feels like almost everyone is granted bail, these men have been denied it.



Newsweek did allow me to go double over the usual word count for a typical contribution, and the whole thing is worth your time to read.





I want to once again thank my editor, Batya Ungar-Sargon, for being at all interested in the fate of the Men, and for offering me space to write with the imprimatur of Newsweek. If not for Newsweek, there would be exactly zero mainstream media coverage of this case.



Speaking of media coverage, or lack thereof, people need to understand something about the various ‘publication bans’ which apply in Canada to this case. (Thankfully, I am in The US, and can say what I damn well please - Praise God for the First Amendment to the Constitution of these United States of America - while we still have it.)



The first publication ban was brought by the defense, because the media, in the time shortly after the men were arrested and the Freedom Convoy was still a topic of hot discussion in Canada, were repeating unsubstantiated allegations made by the Crown and the RCMP that were being amplified on purpose, so as to poison the potential pool of impartial jurors, and tilt the court of public opinion against them. A great deal of the ‘evidence’ that the Crown has from the RCMP amount to nothing more than notes taken from undercover officers, who sometimes weren’t carrying wires and have no recordings to substantiate certain of their allegations. These notes are full of qualifications, statements beginning with “I believe” or “I allege this”, and without much in the way of supporting evidence. Having the media repeat all of this garbage in the public was surely going to work to the governments advantage.

Some of these notes are believed to be involved in the recent “Open the envelope” drama, where mishandling of evidence between the Crown and the RCMP led to weeks of speculation as to possible exonerating evidence or gross negligence that could lead to the charges being dismissed. Unfortunately, due to a common law ‘sealing order’, the closing arguments about the application regarding this envelope, and the supposed ‘Crime Fraud’ taking place, including the judges decision, were made in ‘closed court’, possibly due to privileged information or the possible need to protect the identity of a confidential informant under the employ of the RCMP. (Who I am told is himself a convicted felon; who knows what kind of deal has possibly been made here.)



There is a second publication ‘ban’ which kicked in recently, a downstream precedent set by another case which was settled in October which effectively ruled that discussion of any pre-trial hearings of any federal case in Canada would not be allowed in the media. (Again, these bans only apply in Canada, and reporters, investigators, or journalists outside the country can report what they please.)



What the media have done since the first publication ban, however, is use it to their own advantage in burying the story completely. There are a number of questions that remain about the case which point to many potentially exonerating circumstances, and many, if not most, of these questions are NOT covered by either of the two publication bans, and the details surrounding these questions are publicly available knowledge.



Some of these questions include -



1. Why were the men denied bail, when so many violent criminals are given bail almost immediately? Nearly EVERYONE in Canada gets bail.



There are several tests judges must apply to the accused when granting bail, most of them fairly basic. Is the accused a flight risk, is there a likelihood of immediate danger to the public, do they have a history of violence, etc.



Three of the Men have no criminal records, and the one who does is for possession of two hits of the party drug ecstasy. I suppose we can expect the RCMP to begin busting every dance music event in the country, arresting all of the participants, and denying them bail in perpetuity if that is what we consider a bail denying offense.



They have no history of violence, are not a flight risk, and are otherwise upstanding citizens.



The media and the government made a big show of all those seized guns from Coutts, but most of them belonged to others, including the 9 other people arrested at the time (whom we also hear very little about, hmmmm?) and those that did belong to the men are now evidence in police custody. It’s not like they were at risk to go and grab them.



Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Johnna Kubik, whom is alleged to be both a donor to and having close ties with The Liberal Party of Canada (as most of our judiciary does - more on that later), punted on these questions. Knowing full well that her career in the Justice System depends on appeasing her masters within the Laurentian Elite in Ottawa, especially if she ever plans to seek a higher position, Kubik ruled something to the effect that public faith in the justice system would be brought into disrepute if these men were allowed bail.



Ironically enough, it is this travesty of injustice which is bringing the “justice system” into disrepute, but I don’t expect that level of introspection from anyone associated with the Liberal Party of Canada.



The government would, indeed, have a very difficult time in both The Court of Queen’s Bench, and the court of public opinion, if these guys were out on bail, fundraising for decent legal representation, and able to tell their own side of the story.



In the gulag of remand they stay.





2. In Justice Rouleau’s POEC ruling, ‘reluctantly’ allowing that the threshold for invoking The Emergency Measures Act was met, he went out of his way to contradict the testimony of the OPP proving that many of the supposed threats simply did not exist. Rouleau also cited the dangers of ‘Diagolon’, claiming that they posed a legitimate violent threat to the country. In documents released earlier this year, it was shown that the RCMP and CSIS did not consider ‘Diagolon’ to even be a group, much less was there any evidence that they were armed and organized. Why does Rouleau’s ruling still stand in light of all the evidence showing that no threats existed?



In the fallout immediately following Freedom Convoy, the government and media spent months being fixated on a man named Jeremy Mackenzie, and the product of his imagination, a fictional entity called ‘Diagolon’. Diagolon was referenced many times in Parliament, and was cited by nearly everyone in the Trudeau Regime as being an extremist group who represented an existential threat to the nation. In the famous staged photos of guns and various items acquired at Coutts, a tactical vest with a homemade ‘Diagolon’ patch was seen, thus condemning the thousands of people who had protested in Coutts to the bin of Nazidom, at least in the congealed minds of those whom uncritically accept Thought Terminating Clichés as reasoned arguments.



Cathedral Nord, as I like to call the government and media complex of the Laurentian Elite, borrowing a neologism from the American dissident thinker

, were so worried about Jeremy Mackenzie that they both ignored his hundreds of emails and phone calls to the government advertising himself to them “

that instead of speaking with the leader of this supposed ‘group’, they had him arrested and imprisoned in Saskatoon for two months, coincidentally while the POEC was scheduled to take place. Though they later had

and the charges for which they held him in Saskatoon were

, Mackenzie and the fans of his

were still cited by Rouleau as evidence that the invocation of the Emergency Measures Act was legitimate.

In documents acquired under a FOIPOP request by associates of Jeremy Mackenzie, it was revealed that much of the government freak out over Mackenzie was the result of a campaign of lies and falsehoods propagated by a social justice activist group called The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), or better understood as

Thanks

This government financed group were paid by Trudeau to tell him what he wanted to hear, and they delivered, which is part of the reason why a modern western nation state brought in Martial Law to deal with a 100% peaceful protest.

Toronto based lawyer Caryma S’ad and activist Elise Hategan distilled over

into

which shows that honest agents within the RCMP, CSIS, and other parts of Canada’s national security apparatus pushed back against the claims of CAHN, and had found no evidence that Mackenzie nor Diagolon were any kind of threat to Canada.

Hey, I’m that Diagolon guy you keep freaking out about, let’s talk?”The Northern Poverty Law Center (



“Does not pose a criminal or national security threat.”

- Royal Canadian Mounted Police

“Based on the source material and evidence I have personally viewed, we would have a hard time refuting the contents thereof despite how “Diagolon” is being portrayed in the media and the House of Commons. Just another example of why our direction to investigators is to be evidence focused and not caught up in the hype of the media surrounding this matter.”

- Simon Pillay, Inspector, OIC Ops1, Federal Policing National Security, February 2022

“Based on available open source information, IMCIT assesses that DIAGOLON is an ideological community which meets the majority, but not all, of the CSIS parameters used to define a group. [...] Although DIAGOLON is based on a set of satirical ideas, the community does not appear to have any coherent ideological purpose, objective, or cause. [...] It appears that DIAGOLON as a distinct entity does not pose a criminal or national security threat at this time.”

- Submitted by: Ideologically Motivated Criminal Intelligence Team / Approved by: A/Director General, Federal Policing National Intelligence, May 19, 2022





“Based on available open source information it is exceedingly difficult to ascertain the extent to which Diagolon is a distinct group, with common ideology, a political agenda, and the cohesion necessary to advance such an agenda. The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) is cited as the main authority on the group by all mainstream media outlets; due to the fact that all information traces back to one source, triangulation and the verification of facts is almost impossible at the current time. Based on the information that is publicly available, it is difficult to understand how CAHN can confidently assert that Diagolon is an ‘accelerationist movement that believes a revolution is inevitable and necessary to collapse the current government system’… Due to a lack of substantive open source material, operational information would be needed to supplement the profile.

- RCMP “Diagolon Profile” 2022





The whole report is worth a read, but the main takeaways here are pretty stark - Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergency Measures Act to crush a peaceful protest movement, in part, based on a pack of lies THAT WERE PAID FOR BY THE TAXPAYER AND TOLD TRUDEAU EXACTLY WHAT HE WANTED TO HEAR.



It is also worthy of noting that this report outlines various members of the Five Eyes international security partnership who were involved in chasing the ghost of Jeremy Mackenzie. Won’t taxpayers in New Zealand and The United States be happy to know that scarce resources were used by their security services to impugn the citizen of another country, based on series of unhinged falsehoods?





It is incredibly likely that the RCMP set up a dragnet operation at Coutts, looking for someone, anyone, anything, to justify an invocation of the Emergency Measures Act which the Feds were already discussing a week into the protest. It is also odd for Rouleau to cite Coutts, given that the arrests began taking place on February 13 2022, the day before the act was invoked.



Of the four men still being held in remand for nearly two years without a trial, two of them, Tony Olienick, and Jerry Morin, had never heard of Diagolon until after being arrested and this nightmare began for them. Chris Carbert had heard of Diagolon through his friend Chris Lysack, who had met Mackenzie once at a barbecue in Saskatchewan, and was a fan of the show.



This has been translated by the media and the Crown as the evidence required to get their very own January 6, and Justice Rouleau bought the whole artifice, hook, line, and sinker.



That homemade patch seen on one vest that was seized by the RCMP has been used to try and convict these men in the court of public opinion, and this conviction was amplified and egged on by the media.



I know many people hate the mainstream media, but believe me, you don’t hate them enough.



And speaking of that seizure ….







3. Why hasn’t anyone pointed out that the seizure of the guns and items seen in the famous photo, conveniently blasted across the mainstream media the night before Trudeau invoked the EMA, was executed under a search warrant that did not allow for such items to be sought or seized? Why haven’t any questions been asked about the fact that most of those guns don’t even belong to the Coutts 4 men, and better yet, what about some of the other 9 people arrested, or the existence of another group at Coutts who have completely escaped any scrutiny?



In court documents relayed to me by someone close to this case, it is shown that the search warrant issued to the RCMP which allowed them to make a raid on the Coutts protest encampment, and search the trailers of those staying there, explicitly specified that only “documents and data pertaining to the security of the Coutts blockade” were to be looked for.



Nowhere in the warrants does it permit the RCMP to look for, much less seize, legally owned firearms. And, we must recall, every firearm in that infamous photo was perfectly legal to own in Canada, and a number of them were pulled from different trailers that were not associated with the men currently in remand, and only a small handful belonged to the men.



Charges related to firearms laid against Jerry Morin were for his legally acquired firearms that were found properly stored at his home, hundreds of kilometers away from Coutts. Some conspiracy charge against Morin, given he didn’t really know the other three til showing up in Coutts, and that he left his guns at home.



It seems worthy of pointing out that there were two groups who had come under RCMP surveillance at Coutts, both the ‘Security Group’ whom Carbert, Lysak, and Olienick were part of or thought to be affiliated with, and an ‘Organizing Group’ who were under the leadership of Fort Macleod Town Councillor Marco Van Huigenbos, who was also charged by The RCMP, though never spent any time in custody.



It seems Mr Van Huigenbos may have been happy to assist in throwing the four men still in remand under the bus -



’When interviewed the day after the raids, Van Huigenbos told CBC News the protest was "infiltrated by an extreme element" and said the remaining protesters had decided to "peacefully leave Coutts and return to [their] families."‘



Funny how this guy and others associated with him appear almost nowhere in what little discussion there is about this case, other than to note Van Huigenbos is also facing similarly stupid charges as Chris Barber and Tamara Lich in Ottawa.





*Inserted note - I have since spoken with Marco Van Huigenbos, and he has explained what was going on at the time with the lack of information he had, and has since apologized for these comments.





It should also be noted that despite the initial publication bans on various accusations and allegations made by the RCMP against the men, dozens of articles are still online by the likes of the CBC, Global, and CTV, which serve to poison the well of potentially impartial jurors. Why haven’t these articles been taken down, or at least re-worded to be in compliance with the first publication ban?









————





Part Four - Seeking Conclusion, Seeking Justice





I recently heard from Tony Olienick, whose lawyer quit on him recently, citing a breakdown in the lawyer-client relationship.



There has been quite a bit of online harassment being pointed at those advocating on behalf of the men, some of which is downstream of the utter lack of progress being made, with various lawyers being accused of incompetence, or worse, especially in the case of Chris Lysak.



”We have gone through 12 lawyers and spent nearly a million dollars and have nothing to show for it.” Olienick informs me.



Perhaps asking for some value to be shown from all of that expenditure was too much for his counsel to bear; or maybe different kinds of pressures are being applied from elsewhere.



The Legal Profession can, at times, be something of a club; as the famous George Carlin quote concludes, “and you ain’t in it.” Non-material, social incentives come into play when practicing law, despite any duty to represent clients to the best of one’s abilities.



The Coutts Four case seems to be the first of its kind, at least in recent history, where the charges against the accused are extremely political in nature, and the actions of the government and the Prime Minister will come into question depending on the outcome of the case. If the men are found innocent, questions will be asked about how it is that innocent people can be railroaded in this way, questions will be asked about the legitimacy of the POEC, and calls ought to be made for heads to roll.

The Prime Minister, the sitting minority government, and most of the judicial system, are all part of The Liberal Party of Canada, which is the political arm of the Laurentian Elite who really run this country. The Liberal Party has nominated the vast majority of judges in Canada, and essentially act as a control on who is granted entry into that branch of government. It should surprise no one that 76% of our current justices are donors to and members of The Liberal Party of Canada.



Many lawyers have their eyes on bigger things for their careers, be it an appointment to The Bench, or perhaps a seat in Parliament. A great way to end those career aspirations is to take the wrong side of a court case which is really a proxy fight that could result (at least in a functioning and lawful country) in the ruling party being shown, with receipts, to have lied its ass off about imposing martial law on a 21st century western ‘democracy’, and ruined the lives of four innocent men and their families in the process.



One would think a juicy case like this, where a lawyer could make a name for themselves in defending those facing such grave injustice, would have a waiting list of those offering their services. Are some lawyers unwilling to touch this case because of the risk to their future careers? Maybe they are worried about their current social standing; who wants to be seen defending enemies of the state? Perhaps they see the government engaging in lawfare against these men, and realizing that the feds will drag it out for as long as possible until there is no conclusion or remedy, choose to stay away; and like our friends in the media, look away as well.



Some of those involved with advocating for the men are now of the mind that the government is intentionally dragging this case along to run the clock out under the Jordan Rule, where a presumed unreasonable delay to a trial getting underway is 18 months for provincial trials, and 30 months for federal. If the case hits 30 months without going to trial, a stay of proceedings will result, the men will be released, but no guilt or innocence will be found, and the government can wash their hands of the entire mess.



Given the seriousness of the charge “conspiracy to murder police officers”, one might assume that the Crown has a rock solid case, and that this trial would have got underway much sooner than it has. The Law Enforcement community typically don’t take kindly to such allegations, and you would assume that they would be demanding speedy convictions; maybe I missed it, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of noise coming from police unions or associations. What I have heard from speaking with the men and their advocates, is that a number of officials who manage the remand centers/jail facilities where they are being held, speaking off the record, believe that something is terribly wrong with this case. Prison officials and guards see all kinds of criminals and various people end up in the system, and often enough some of these people are repeat offenders who exist on a revolving door of freedom and incarceration. Various violent and sexual offenders are granted bail or are ‘babied’ by the system; no such luck for The Coutts Four. Prison officials see it, the small number of people paying attention see it, some lawyers see it; our media, and the government whom they fellate, are choosing not to.



The Coutts Four trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in May of 2024, 27 months after the men were arrested, and that is if the government doesn’t postpone it further, thus proving some hunches about the Jordan Rule.





———





What we have here are signs of creeping totalitarianism; I choose that phrase carefully, and with conviction.



If the government can lay numerous spurious charges against peaceful protesters, and then engage in Lawfare to break those protesters when the government has no case, what use is protest?



If the police can be brought to savage one of their own for doing her job, what use are investigations? Who can be trusted to protect the public?



If the government can accuse you of the most heinous crimes, concoct a fantasy in place of hard evidence, and then throw you in jail to rot for two years before even getting a trial underway, if a trial takes place at all, what confidence do any of us have to even walk the streets with any sense of safety?





There are many in Canada whom are of the opinion that ‘Trumpism’, as a political inclination and movement, is being imported to the Great White North, and that dangerous populists are going to take over under Pierre Poilievre and The Conservative Party should they win the next election; and it seems quite likely that they will win, given polling numbers which reflect the decade of hell Trudeau has put Canada through.



The Conservative Party of Canada, however, are the epitome of the Michael Malice dictum that -



Conservatives are Progressives driving the speed limit.



They showed up late to give a milquetoast defense of The Freedom Convoy when it was beyond obvious that the Convoy could not be ignored, did nothing to stop Trudeau’s dismembering of Canadian society under Covid, and have been only too happy to both engage in the histrionic freak out about Jeremy Mackenzie, and thus designate an innocent man as an Enemy of The State, and also completely ignore what is happening to all of the people and cases I have just discussed.



A prime example of the supposedly ‘outsider’ Conservative media ignoring this case and its deeper implications is to be found here, at 27:40, where a man claiming to be a journalist punts and dissembles, showing that he doesn’t know a damn thing about the intricacies of the case.

Way to stand up for your country, Lawton.



Anyone looking for accountability or significant change out of The Conservatives is out of their minds; the only good thing that can be said about Poilievre is that he isn’t Justin Trudeau - a very low bar for a population beaten down into the lowest of expectations from government.



What is being imported to Canada from the United States and its own corrupt government and ‘justice system’ is the use of Lawfare by the state to attack its own citizens, and the use of propaganda that allows a situation akin to Guantanamo Bay to take place without question.



Canadians need to wake up and realize what time it is.



Over and above the Lawfare, Trudeau’s attempts to control the Internet with Bills C-11 and C-18, to criminalizing the questioning of certain government narratives, to his utterly insane immigration policy of bringing in another million people a year to a place that can’t meet the material needs of its existing population, to the fact that yes, yes they are, coming to take all of your rifles away, are producing that sound you hear in the distance, which is creeping totalitarianism. If we don’t do something about it, now, that sound in the distance will soon be a boot on your neck.





It is the dawn of Foul Year of Our Lord 2024, and today in Canada you can be thrown in jail without trial for two years, or openly attacked by the government and its state propaganda apparatus for WrongThink, and there is not a goddamn thing you can do about it.



2024?



More like 1984.





————







Canadians who would like to donate to help the Coutts 4 in getting some decent legal representation can Interac Email Money transfer to OperationRescue@protonmail.com



Those outside of Canada can click on one of the GiveSendGo links below.



Tony Olienick

http://www.givesendgo.com/GBDGK



Chris Carbert



https://www.givesendgo.com/GBC3A



Chris Lysack



https://www.givesendgo.com/lysakdefensefund



Jerry Morin



https://www.givesendgo.com/G9D6V





If you would like to donate to the legal fund of Detective Helen Grus -



https://www.givesendgo.com/helengrus



Post-script notes -



1) Chris Carbert had another bail hearing on Wednesday, December 20. The hearing was adjourned until January 8, at which point another date will be announced for the announcement of a ruling.



Cold molasses, indeed.



2) This essay was completed and ready to be published on Friday, December 22. Due to the legitimate concern for possibly being arrested and/or detained at the border because some of the details in this piece MAY be subject to publication bans in Canada, it was let rip on December 27th instead, after I safely returned to the United States from visiting my Old Man for Christmas.



That’s Trudeau’s Canada for you - political dissidents now live in fear of being picked up and thrown in prison for saying the wrong things.



3) If you want to know what effects all of this is having on the families of those involved, I would highly recommend you listen to this interview I had with Jaclyne Martin, the wife of Jerry Morin. This is the second Christmas they have spent apart while he is tortured in remand.



4) Former friends of mine and several family members stopped communicating with me during Covid, and I assume that decision was re-enforced due to my position on the Freedom Convoy.



You can call me a ‘fascist’ and badmouth me all you want, but due to the lessons of grace one learns during times of adversity, my door is always open, and I will still speak with any of you -

if you want to listen.





Questions, comments, suggestions, and most of all, Hate Mail, are strongly encouraged and welcomed -



