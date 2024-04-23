Note : for those new to this Substack and whom are unfamiliar with these cases, a list of links to previous articles + podcasts will be provided at the bottom.



For those of my readers who are here for commentary on the trucking industry - I didn’t intend for this Substack to become a blog reporting on the vindictive war against the working class perpetrated by the worst rulers in the history of humanity, but here we are. I’ll get back to trucking eventually.



Earlier this week, a jury in Lethbridge, Alberta, found Marco Van Huigenbos, George Janzen, and Alex Van Herk, guilty of ‘Mischief’. If you went online and witnessed the near universal conflation of their case with that of Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick, still held in ‘remand’ as the two remaining of the Coutts Four, one might come away feeling that the parties guilty of mischief are the government and the media, whose campaigns of disinformation, omission, and silence, have lead to the rampant confusion.



The prosecution of Mr Van Huigenbos, Mr Van Herk, and Mr Janzen, is illustrative of the very deep shit that Canada finds itself in today, as the case against them, much like the cases of so many others across the country, is purely and 100% political, at both the federal and provincial levels. While Hamas Enthusiasts continue to employ violent rhetoric at demonstrations on Parliament Hill and across the country, and criminals walk free due to the the catastrophic mismanagement of our 'justice system', the government somehow has the resources to prosecute the the longest mischief trial in Canadian History and while doing so are diverting homicide detectives from solving drive-by shootings in Ottawa. The priorities of the ‘justice’ system are on full display, and that priority is not the safety and security of your communities - especially when principled men like Tony and Chris sit rotting in remand for over two years, while violent thugs who pulled off one of Canada's most brazen robberies are walking free on bail.



I spoke with Mr Van Huigenbos on the phone this weekend to discuss the matter, not long after he appeared in an extremely interesting interview with former host of the CBCs ‘The Fifth Estate’ and current renegade podcaster

.

I encourage all of you to listen; you will gain a great deal of insight into exactly what happened with his trial, the political intrigue in Alberta which seems highly likely to have been involved in charges being laid against him in the first place, and as a bonus, you will hear from a man with the courage of his convictions.





Marco Van Huigenbos, formerly a councilor for the southern Alberta town of Fort Macleod, has also been active in provincial politics for many years. The intersection of his political activities and his role at the Coutts Freedom Convoy protest site seem to have been a key factor in his being charged at all.



Like the Ottawa Convoy having had significant effect on the federal Conservative Party, resulting in the ouster of Erin O’Toole as leader and his eventual replacement with Pierre Poilievre, the Coutts Convoy had similar repercussions for the deeply unpopular rule of then provincial premier Jason Kenney. While many people view the province of Alberta as the ‘Texas of Canada’ and a jurisdiction often at odds with the Ontario and Quebec based federal establishment, the government of Alberta are historically just as milquetoast and unreliable in defending the rights of its citizens as the Feds. Jason Kenney was no exception; let us remember that Kenney, before becoming Premier of Alberta, had a long career in Ottawa, with many ministerships within the government of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. To borrow a saying from here in America, Kenney is a “Muskeg Creature”, through and through, and this was proven (again) by his gross mishandling of Covid in Alberta. And just like his federal cousins, Kenney was shown to be a hypocrite, with he and his MLAs traveling the world while his citizens died alone in hospital and enjoying luxury dinners with cabinet members while restaurants and businesses across the province were shuttered, many never to return.



The Muskeg Creature sporting temporary camoflauge.



The Coutts Freedom Convoy protest, though a show of Solidarity with Ottawa and the rest of the country in many ways, was also a referendum on Kenney and his governments handling of Covid.



In May of 2022, Kenney’s party, the United Conservative Party of Alberta, held a leadership review, and Kenney barely squeezed out a 51% vote of confidence.

He immediately announced that he would step down as leader, and in November of that year resigned his provincial MLA seat.



Depending on who you speak with in Alberta, some would assign blame, or credit, for this unseating of Kenney on the Coutts protest, and partially on Marco Van Huigenbos, who has worked with both the UCP, and a grass roots organization called Take Back Alberta.



Take Back Alberta, like any other organization of regular people who advocate for efficient, effective, and small government, are castigated as ‘fringe’ by the drooling morons who set and control political narratives in Canada.



In this CTV piece published in the aftermath of Kenney’s resignation, we hear some fairly innocuous commentary from Marco about presumptive replacement for Kenney, Danielle Smith -



"Jason Kenney had lost the trust of Albertans through COVID. He has backtracked, he had lied ... started to call his supporters names, rural Alberta names, started to call us crazy, started to call us lunatics, wanted a new base," he said.

And TBA says it backed Danielle Smith as Kenney's successor, in part because of her views on pandemic policies.

"She spoke out against the COVID response, she spoke out against vaccine mandates, she spoke out against government and the influence government has on our lives," Van Huigenbos said.



Were Marco, TBA, or the more Conservative wing of the UCP ultimately responsible for Kenney’s ouster? Probably some combination thereof, but you have to wonder why Marco wasn’t charged until September 2022., seven months after the protest.



Bit of an odd delay, eh? Jason Kenney has been in politics a long, long time, in very high positions, and it would not be outside the realm of possibility that he has friends in the courts and various prosecutors offices.



Does this smelly and delayed laying of charges remind you of anyone?



Friend of this Substack, fellow trucker, and prominent Ottawa Freedom Convoy participant Harold Jonker also faced charges stemming from exercising his Charter Protected rights to protest in Ottawa. Those charges were also very strangely delayed, and came soon after his appearance in a documentary about The Convoy released 8 months after Harold was in Ottawa.



Back to the conviction.



Mr Van Huigenbos, Mr Van Herk, and Mr Janzen, were convicted by a ‘jury of their peers’; Marco relayed to me that jury selection was fair, and that to his estimation, nothing untoward took place with the trial. He even admits that, technically speaking, in a very narrow sense, he is ‘guilty’ of having put his best foot forward as a messenger between RCMP, the community at Coutts, and the large group of protesters who had assembled there.



The prosecution in this trial made some very conflicting statements between when it started, and when closing arguments were heard before the jury was tasked with deliberating on a verdict.



From

writing at her

-

Although the guilty verdict seems odd, given that it did not seem that the Crown prosecutor Stephen Johnston had a particularly strong case. In his opening statements to the jury Johnston stated with considerable confidence that he was going to

that these men ‘spearheaded’ the protest and that

If you look up the term spearheaded the definition is clear: ‘to

an attack or

. Yet, throughout the trial the evidence that was presented to the jury to prove this claim really left a lot open to interpretation as to whether the three men were leaders, or simply messengers or concilliators speaking on behalf of the protesters.

The two RCMP officers that had the most dealings with them had differing opinions. Sgt. Tulloch characterized Van Huigenbos as ‘growing into the role of leader’, while admitting he couldn’t say whether Huigenbos had orchestrated the protest from the beginning. The other police officer, Staff Sgt. Wielgosz, agreed the men acted more like conduits bringing the consensus of the protesters to them. Both officers noted in their testimonies that there were different factions of the protests who had differing opinions and goals. So the question would be, which faction or factions were these men leading, if any, and that question was never really answered.

Johnston, in the way he framed his closing arguments, seemed to have recognized this shortcoming, because all of sudden instead of talking about his having successfully proven their leadership role, he told the jury it didn’t have to determine if the men were ‘kingpins’ of the protest to find them guilty. He said, quote, “The Crown does not have to prove these men were the leaders.” All the jurors had to do, according to Johnston, was to be satisfied that they were demonstrably supporting the blockade. That, he told them, should be enough to convict. He said it was clear the men supported the blockade, and that they spoke on behalf of the protesters. That, he told them, should leave you with no doubt these men are guilty. It would seem then, from Johnston’s perspective, that everyone who participated in the protest at Coutts should be on trial with these three men.



It has been noted by more than a few people that under Johnston’s definition of guilt, millions of Canadians are likewise guilty of ‘mischief’, and all of us Freedom Convoy supporters should be facing a ten year sentence to the Gulag.



What of future protests?



Journalist Ray McGinnis, writing at the Frontier Center for Public Policy asks some pertinent questions downstream of the verdict -



No evidence was presented in the trial that Van Huigenbos, Van Herk and Janzen destroyed or damaged property. Officers testified they couldn’t identify who the protest leaders were. They testified the defendants assisted with opening traffic lanes, and winding down the protest.

By volunteering to liaise with the RCMP, the Crown depicted the Coutts Three as the protest leaders. Who will choose to volunteer at any future peaceful, non-violent, protest to act as a liaison with the policing authorities? Knowing of the verdict handed down on April 16, 2024, in Lethbridge?





One wonders what the jurors were thinking to themselves as they brought down the verdict, what exactly was going through their heads as they convicted peaceful men whose only crime was to protest the diktats of an out of control managerial technocracy that had severely damaged society to the point that thousands of normally calm, “steady as she goes” working class types, like truckers and farmers, collectively stopped what they were doing and said ‘enough is enough’.



Was it the blatant theatre of an RCMP officer crying in court, or reports that Crown Prosecutor Johnston had arrived for the final day of trial with a police escort? Is it prosecutorial misconduct to engage in such tactics?





There has never been a single threat or incident throughout the many months of pre-trial hearings for both of the Coutts cases - and on the last day of court for one of them, the prosecutor pulls a stunt like this? Maybe it can be argued that the jury may not have seen this, though maybe they did. Regardless, it smells an awful lot like narrative setting, and given that there has been two years for various narratives to get into the minds of jurors, one wonders if the facts of the case, or the moral imperatives of the defendants, had to compete for mental real estate.





On moral imperatives, from Marco’s interview with Trish Wood -



”We did very well with this Justice … I’m going to hope that he is lenient in sentencing … People have been saying that remorse plays into sentencing, and I know that … if there is remorse for one’s actions, that is a big element … that’s very unfortunate for me, because there is no remorse, and I will not do Coutts, and what Coutts was, and what Coutts will go down to be in history, a disservice by being remorseful of my actions. I won’t even lie about that, I can’t lie about that. If anything those convictions that I had, the reasons that I had that brought me down to that border on January 29th 2022, they have become stronger. What we now know in relation to the Covid Regime and government and judiciary and everything else … what we know now has strengthened my convictions and resolve.”





If anything history teaches us in matters of great import, where those in power abuse it, using the law of the land to punish people doing the right thing, is that convictions against those with conviction further delegitimize the rulers, and steel the resolve of the ruled.



Those jurors, knowingly or not, were caught up in a case of vindictive “example manufacture”, and with none of them seemingly in possession of any principle or moral certitude, they may have just produced a martyr.





Mr Van Huigenbos, Mr Van Herk, and Mr Janzen, face arraignment in July, and sentencing some weeks or months afterwards. Contrary to reports in the media, Mr Van Huigenbos has not ruled out an appeal; appeals can not be made until sentencing comes down, and any appeal, per our conversation, will depend, in part, on the severity of that sentencing.







Pre-Trial Proceedings of Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick, now the ‘Coutts Two’







In the same week that saw the conclusion of the Coutts Trio trial, in the very same Lethbridge Courthouse, pre-trial hearings for Carbert and Olienick continued.

Applications and other pre-trial business are still outstanding, and those, along with jury selection, are set to resume on May 24th.



Applications of note that have been ruled on over the past few weeks have been covered in my other articles, but to refresh your memories, some very significant components of the Crown case against Carbert and Olienick have been dismissed as evidence.



Remember that infamous propaganda photo of all those “scary looking” guns, which was conveniently blasted all over the media right as Trudeau was invoking the Emergencies Act? Over and above the fact that all of those guns were perfectly legal to own and possess, and that many of them did not belong to any of the Coutts Four men held without bail nor trial for over two years, and that the tactical vest with the scary ‘Diagolon’ patch that gave the establishment such vapors that they believed a small handful of men in Alberta were going to overthrow the government in …. Ottawa?



Dismissed! Bummer about that dodgy search warrant!



Just like Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was recently ruled “unjustified … unreasonable … unnecessary” and more importantly, ILLEGAL, so to the RCMP fishing expedition.



The Crown would have never been able to match God-knows-who’s guns to ‘Intent’ (newsflash - there wan’t any) and now that all of this evidence will be inadmissible at trial, maintaining the fantasy of ‘conspiracy to murder police officers’ will be even more difficult than it already is, given that those same charges were dropped against co-accused Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, who were released on February 6.



It bears repeating that Jerry Morin barely spent any time at Coutts, none of the guns in the propaganda photo belonged to him, and they had arrested him on his way to work, over 400km away from the protest … which kind of indicates that he wouldn’t have been on location to take part in any murders?



One wonders when the folks who run the Calgary Remand Center, where Morin was held for most of his illegal, immoral, and unjust two year incarceration, will face any accountability for keeping him in solitary confinement, a punishment recognized by many governments and other organizations the world over as torture, which was inflicted on Morin for roughly 80 days of his confinement.



Guantanamo Bay North, indeed.



Other ‘evidence’ which has been ruled inadmissible by Justice David Labrenz includes about two-thirds of the illegal wiretap that the RCMP had placed on the men’s phones, and it should be noted that those wiretaps, wether the first 24 hours that was legal, or the other 48 hours which was not, produced no actionable evidence of any illegal activity.



Speaking of their phones, one of the tactics that the Crown has employed, not just with the Coutts guys but also against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber over in Ottawa, as well as the POEC, is delay of disclosure, where the Crown waits until the very last minute to dump whatever evidence it has on the defense. Carbert and Olienick were only recently given their phones back, and Carbert, having finally received it, gave his phone over to a tech expert for inspection after finding that numerous information on his phone was missing, and items placed into it which he did not recognize. As such, he has accused the RCMP of evidence tampering, and we may see the phones also ruled inadmissible as evidence.



It should also be noted that a late disclosure dump has taken place as recently as this past week in the Coutts case, and remember, we are now 27 months since the arrests were made.



Other accusations on the part of the Crown that formed the ridiculous narrative around the Coutts Four are also being disentangled in pre-trial, or applications made for certain experts and witnesses to testify at trial on the part of the defense.



You may have seen the media or various commenters online discussing the presence of ‘pipe-bombs’ at the Coutts protest site, and as with the staged photo of those guns, this component of the narrative is built on misinformation, and has been used explicitly to impugn the men as planning on violence.



Tony Olienick was the proprietor of a gravel quarry at the time of his arrest, and when the RCMP executed a search warrant on his property, they found industrial explosives used in mining for aggregates, for which he had municipal permits to use.



In pre-trial, there have been some interesting sidebars in relation to the search of Olienick’s property. One is that the RCMP had no idea where it was, and had to approach the municipality of Claresholm in order to locate it; it is alleged that the municipality coughed up the address without a ‘production order’ and were told by the RCMP to keep their inquiry for the address ‘quiet’.



When the RCMP did conduct the search of his property, the team included snipers, surveillance drones, and standby ambulances … for a property whose owner was already in custody, had no criminal record, nor history of violence, and shared that property with his 80 year old mother.



The Mounties had already got their man, but continued taking hits from a very expensive, taxpayer funded paranoia crack pipe; and it appears to be this pipe, and not the alleged ‘pipe-bomb’, which has caused all of us so much trouble.



Another application awaits ruling by Labrenz on having the search of Tony’s property likewise ruled illegal; in another case of Keystone Cops and bad intel, Labrenz said in court that, per RCMP documents, he was not aware that Olienick had any property to search other than a travel trailer. Given the inability to keep their story straight, it is no wonder Justice Labrenz has expressed frustration with RCMP testimony, as well as at Crown prosecutor Johnston, throughout most of the pre-trial hearings.







Paranoia is a hell of a drug, and you can find it deep in every crack and cranny of the prosecution of this case, placed there by the pathologies of our ruling class. The freakout over the meme country of Diagolon, dragged into the Coutts case because of a homemade patch found on a vest (*also tossed as evidence due to the search warrant being ruled illegal) became catnip for the likes of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, the taxpayer funded nut-jobs whose campaign of lies are partially responsible for the invocation of the Emergencies Act. Paranoia was on display before the Freedom Convoy even hit Ottawa, as Trudeau’s underlings were shown to be conspiring with media to smear the Convoy as another ‘January 6th’, and when they did get to Ottawa, Trudeau skipped town, not in fear for his life, but in a naked attempt to legitimate the PsyOp he was attempting to perpetrate on the Canadian public.

Its not a stretch of the imagination to believe that this is where Prosecutor Steven Johnston took his cues for arriving at court with an unnecessary police escort; but just like in Ottawa, no violence has ever taken place in Coutts, or at the Lethbridge Court House. Yet paranoia continues to reign as an influence on the Crown, as evidenced by their offering as an expert witness in the person of Barbara Perry.



I’ve mentioned Perry in previous updates, but to remind you, Perry is a professional social justice warrior, who as her bio above clearly states, spends quite a bit of time on the regime propaganda circuit -



She is a well-known expert among media outlets including The Agenda, CBC, The Current, The Globe and Mail and The New York Times. Dr. Perry is a regular consultant with Justice Canada, Public Safety Canada, The RCMP, Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network and with local social justice organizations.



At one time, Perry was an advisor to CAHN, the liars who would have you believe that Trudeau’s government was going to be overthrown by a handful of men in Alberta, and she, like CAHN, is a beneficiary of taxpayer largesse. Three years of her studies were funded by a government program called Kanishka, which soaked the taxpayer for $10 million in an effort to find terrorists, and not of the jihadi variety.



Given Perry’s affiliation with CAHN, and her position at the heart of the paranoia manufacture complex within the ruling establishment, it should be no surprise that she was called on to sing for her supper in this case.



And sing she has! Some interesting tidbits of testimony she has beamed into Lethbridge (because actually showing up to testify in Alberta … scary! Can’t be doing that.) from Ontario via video link -



- Asked to define ‘Right Wing Extremism’, and what characteristics we might know such extremists by, Perry indicated that being White, Male, or Christian are telling factors.



Over and above this blatantly sexist, racist, and faith-phobic statement, Tony Olienick has some news for Ms Perry.





- Perry was asked to provide a definition or counter-example of ‘left-wing extremism’ and claimed she knew of no such thing.

- Perry, in an example of the depths of irrelevance the prosecution is plumbing to paint Carbert and Olienick as ‘bad guys’, was asked about her positions on such international organizations as the World Economic Forum, wether or not ‘social credit scores’ were a good or bad thing (no surprise here, she thinks they’re great) and wether or not she could define what a meme is … and she proved very handily that she had only a partial understanding.



”Something that a specific group of people share, like a catch-phrase, or an inside joke.”



The RCMP were likewise fixated on ‘phrasing’, as they believed communications between the men about bags containing toys and musical instruments were ‘code’ for ‘guns’ … though no such bag existed, the guitar requested was never delivered, and undercover officers never actually laid eyes on any bag.



Perry had been given evidence by the Crown, in the form of text messages on the men’s phones, ostensibly containing memes and links to articles, for her to analyze and find how the men fall into the category of ‘Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremists’, and to issue a report to the court.



Well, memes are merely a method of communicating an idea, and given that no threats of violence or extremism was found on the phones, you really have to wonder just what it is the Crown is trying to do here. In the same way that much of the longest mischief trial in Canadian history is being prosecuted against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, we can see that the Crown’s strategy has some roots in a concept first propagated many decades ago and south of the border - the “dog whistle”.



Leftists no longer believe that plain spoken language means what it says, that anything spoken or written by someone they disagree with is some kind of code, meant to signal nefarious intent to other ‘right wingers’ or whoever the boogieman de jour is. Only those with the correct establishment positions can decipher the nefarious ‘code’ and reveal the ‘true’ meaning, much in the same way that only a dog can hear a certain frequency of whistle.



I would submit to you that these folks who claim to hear dog whistles everywhere must therefore themselves be dogs … who otherwise spend a great deal of time sniffing each others rear ends.



Defense counsel has correctly applied to have Perry disqualified as a witness, given that Olienick and Carbert have zero connection to any ‘IMVE’ groups, and, perhaps, having witnessed the shit-show in Ottawa, are seeking to avoid a repeat in Lethbridge.



I am told that the Crown has backed off Perry as well, perhaps realizing that everything she has to say is irrelevant, but most likely because much of the ‘evidence’ they gave her to analyze has been ruled inadmissible anyways. In a better world, this would be the last we see of taxpayer funds being flushed down the insipid toilet which Perry occupies, but I’m not holding my breath.



Justice Labrenz will issue a ruling on wether Perry will be permitted as a witness when pre-trials resume in May; it is assumed that she will not.







While this drama plays out in Lethbridge at the speed of cold molasses, we can see what is going on in the rest of the world, where the dots connect themselves.



In Belgium, local authorities, backed by the EU, attempted to shutdown a conference held by WrongThinkers; in Australia the fights continue between the government and Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, whom the Australian government would prefer not show you images of jihadi migrants stabbing local Christians; meanwhile, in Brazil, Musk caved to authoritarian censorship demands, as the Lula regime does what commies always do.



And over the weekend, US Congress, in one fell swoop, allowed the government to continue spying on American citizens without a warrant, while also shoveling ever more money at foreign conflicts which are not the responsibility of American taxpayers, nor the generations of the unborn who will ultimately be stiffed with the bill. The bombings, human meat grinders, and warrantless spying will continue until the Freedom Improves™️.



What we see around the world, and at home in Lethbridge, are the actions of a malevolent and authoritarian ruling class, international in scope, who no longer believe in the sovereign rights of individuals, nor the supposedly democratic systems of the nation state. This class believes itself above democratic contestation, and that the dictates of its cadres of technocratic managers are nothing less than commandments from God himself, to be obeyed without question - or else.





This sublimation of democratic will to managerial elitism has been a long time in the making, and in Canada, the clash between the demos, the people, and the managers, as represented by Trudeau, reached a fever pitch during the Freedom Convoy. Trudeau, much like Lula in Brazil, or this Albanese character in Australia, or any of the faceless bureaucrats of Brussels or DC, has memed himself into a savior complex, that only he and the credentialed experts of his caste can save the world from ultimate doom, be that whatever the next virus is to replace Covid, or Carbon Dioxide, or those dastardly ‘Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremists’ who want to take over the world and …. leave you alone.



The saviors need an enemy, boogiemen to point to as the scapegoat for all of the saviors own shortcomings, and in Canada, those boogiemen are Tony Olienick, Chris Carbert, and so many other people across Canada who would rather the yoke of the managerial “elite” not pull us down into the ditch. The Two-Minutes Hate against dissenters has extended beyond Two Years, and continues.



Given the political motivations of these prosecutions, and utter lack of any criminality on the part of the persecuted, it’s quite clear that the Crown, aka the government of Canada, like so many others around the world, really want to convict Tony and Chris and Marco and all of the others for the contents of their minds, and make an example of them.



It is beyond obvious that Olienick and Carbert are innocent political prisoners, as the case against them continues to fall apart, and the absurdities of the prosecution are laid bare for all to see … at least if you read this substack, and bypass the craven gatekeepers and regime stenographers of Canadian media. You really need to ask yourself - in a case involving illegal detainment, torture via solitary confinement of presumed to be innocent suspects, where rights to protest and freedom of expression are brought into question, and an outcome upon which the legitimacy of egregious abuse of state power hinges, why is barely anyone speaking about it in these terms, if at all? Why an expat trucker, amongst a tiny handful of others, and not serious and professional investigative journalists?

The conspiracy of silence speaks loud and clear, if you bother to listen.







————







Pre-trial hearings resume May 24, and the actual trial, should we ever get to it, will begin not long after. When and if the trial gets rolling, more details will be made available that must be kept under wraps, for the time being - its even worse for the Crown than what I have revealed here. It is also worth noting that once the trial begins, all publication bans will be lifted, though I doubt regime media will ask so many of the legitimate questions about malfeasance of state power that this story raises.



As the case is ongoing, and legal bills and debts mount for all four men, my GiveSendGo remains open and accepting donations. Any amount you can spare helps, and is truly appreciated by all of the men and their families.



