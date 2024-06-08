My grandfather’s name was James E Magill, and he was a Sergeant in the Canadian Army during World War 2, with a unit called the Grey and Simcoe Foresters. In November of 1943, this unit was broken up, and its members sent to serve in other units.



On D-Day +3, Sgt. Magill, driving a Sherman tank, specially equipped for amphibious landings, drove on to Juno Beach, and spent the rest of the war kicking ass. When the European campaign was over, Sgt. Magill was sent to India, to join with British forces fighting the Japanese in Burma. He survived both, and after returning home, eventually moved to Hamilton, Ontario and got into the trucking business.

Both my father and I were born in Hamilton, and carried on the family legacy of serving our fellow man from behind the wheel.





They say history is written by the victors, and to that end, I have always been taught to respect military veterans and their sacrifice for Canada, and all of the freedoms it holds dear. This is the dominant narrative we are told, though one might have an academic and possibly revisionist discussion about what World War 2 (really, the second half of the same conflict as WW1) was fought about; but for the sake of this missive, let us move forward on the same assumptions myself and so many millions of others grew up with.



Sgt. Magill, and everyone else on the side of the Allies in Europe, were fighting to liberate those countries on the west side of the continent who had been invaded and occupied by the regime of Adolf Hitler. Hitler, like his counterpart and adversary in the USSR, Joseph Stalin, wasn’t exactly a fan of muh ‘liberal democracy’ and all of the norms which nominally flow from of it. Control of the press, control of industry, and an otherwise extremely authoritarian system of governance were the name of the game in Germany, and Hitler no doubt took cues from a quote often attributed to his colleague in Fascism, Benito Mussolini of Italy -



“Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state."





If, having endured and survived the strictures of the Covid Regime, you feel slightly uncomfortable when hearing that quote from Mussolini, you should. The past four years have shown us that the state is not merely the government, passing legislation from Parliament and administering its rightful domains in various departments across this great land, but a totalizing system that has inserted itself and its poisonous ideologies into every area of life. If anything the past four years has shown us, it is that one of the foundational pillars of fascism, corporatism, which I would argue has been with us for many decades, even before WW2, was put on steroids by Covid, and has become the de-facto form of governance not only in Canada, but across most of the western world.

American dissident thinker Curtis Yarvin, as cringey as he may be at times, has correctly identified one component of corporatism, and given it a name - The Cathedral. The Cathedral being the confluence of government, academia, and media, who work together to promulgate public policy, and then set the narratives which are let loose in our propaganda networks communications systems to support those policies.

I have often borrowed Yarvin’s neologism and re-purposed it for specific application to Canada; Cathedral Nord.



Cathedral Nord has been very busy implementing Mussolini’s dictum during the reign of Justin Trudeau, which began in 2015 and may be allowed to continue until the clock runs out in October 2025, lest by some stroke of divine intervention, we get an election beforehand, Insallah.



Trudeau’s authoritarian tendencies found their devilish apotheosis during Covid, where he essentially tore up the Charter of Rights and Freedoms his (adoptive) father had shepherded into existence. You all know what happened here, and you all know that Trudeau has yet, and will probably never, face any accountability for the crimes he and his regime perpetrated against the people of Canada. ‘Democratic accountability’, where you get the chance to vote them out once every few years, being as extremely fake and gay as Trudeau’s socks, does not extract the appropriate debt from political leaders, and does absolutely nothing about the permanent bureaucracy, which are the paper shredder where all of our supposed protections and rights are fed into.



I’m not sure that my grandfather could have guessed that in such a short time after his sacrifices that a weasel like Trudeau would destroy everything he fought for. Were he alive, PBUH, I’m pretty sure I know whose side he would have been on during Covid.





80 years to the day of the beginning of the liberation of Europe that Sgt. Magill valiantly fought in, and another fight is beginning; this time, however, the beachhead is at home in Canada, at the Lethbridge Courthouse in Southern Alberta.





—————





Regular readers of this substack will know that Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert have been held in remand, over 840 days having elapsed since being arrested on the night of February 13, 2022, and they have become the highest profile political prisoners that almost no one on a diet of mainstream media has heard of.

Given that a conviction of these men is absolutely necessary by the Crown in a final effort to legitimate Trudeau’s criminal invocation of the Emergencies Act, the prosecution is going to throw not only the kitchen sink at them, but also the fear inducing fantasies and lies Trudeau employed to cow the populace during Covid.



Cathedral Nord, before being muzzled by the first publication ban on pre-trial proceedings, was already smearing the men with the usual empty and baseless accusations, and it remains to be seen if the jury, which was finally selected and empaneled, will be able to see through the falsehoods.



The fact that these men were swept off the street from a peaceful protest in a dragnet that was inspired by the manufactured fantasies of a taxpayer funded ‘social justice activist’ group, then charged with the most heinous crimes (which were later dropped against their co-accused) and denied bail for over two years, despite no history of violence or relevant criminal records, one begins to question wether our ‘rights’ to protest and free speech exist at all. If the government can do this to the Coutts Four, they can do it to you.



Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston, who should himself be under investigation for his actions during the prosecution of this case, recently persuaded a jury of ‘peers’ to convict Marco Van Huigenbos + Co. of ‘mischief’. What to make of Tony and Chris’s chances, when your peers are an assemblage of ‘median average’ people who probably grew up believing that the CBC were legitimate arbiters of the truth? It’s no wonder that Johnston wants to bring in the professional social justice activist Dr. Barbara Perry as an expert witness; without much in the way of a case, falsely smearing the men as extremists is a useful strategy when the jurors minds have been tuned to the zeitgeist of the day.



It’s a shame that Dr. Perry isn’t putting her significant talents towards prosecuting those responsible for the biggest string of hate crimes in Canadian history - the burning of over 80 churches across the country in the wake of the residential school gravesite hoax. One can insinuate the real aims of a government by what it chooses to investigate and prosecute, or not, and by what its paid ‘advisors’ such as Perry choose to use their platforms for.



All of this is set against the backdrop of the ongoing infiltration of the Canadian government by the Chinese Communist Party, whom have been proven to have interfered in at least the last two elections, are alleged to have been operating here since at least the Mulroney administration, and in a report released this past Monday are shown to have had quite a bit of assistance in this endeavor by various homegrown actors within government. The word treason is now being used by many in Parliament who are demanding answers to what is going on with this interference.



Of the many ridiculous insults hurled at Freedom Convoy protesters, including the men arrested at Coutts, the most ridiculous was that they were ‘treasonous traitors’ simply for exercising their (at one time) Charter protected rights to protest, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech. The insults continue by virtue of this prosecution being directed to protect the interests of these very CCP beholden politicians and bureaucrats, up to and including the Prime Minister himself, who has proudly proclaimed that he is an admirer of China’s authoritarian dictatorship, both in publicly fellating them and in his actions during Covid. Remember, our government functions more like the CCP than they do the United States - Trudeau, and everyone involved in prosecuting this case, took an oath of loyalty to The Crown, not to the people of Canada. The Charter of Rights and Freedoms, flushed down the St. Lawrence with so much of Ottawa’s sewage, is a document which grants you privileges from the Crown; it is completely back-asswards from the US Constitution, which takes the rights of citizens to be granted by their creator, and sets limits on the government … although the US government, to be fair, has spent decades likewise using the Constitution for wiping asses, rather than respecting the limits which that vaunted document had set for them.





————





Now that the trial is underway, the two publication bans which were imposed on the trial will be lifted, or at least partially lifted, depending on who you ask. Those bans never applied to me here in the United States, and if you want to review certain facts of the case, and hear about what went on in pre-trial, I will link to another article below which will contain a full list of all of my work around this case, as well as the research and writings of others in Canada who have been paying close attention, few as they may be in number.



With the bans lifted, we are going to see the cretinous mainstream press possibly pull their thumbs out of their ass and begin covering this trial. I have no doubt that they are going to spin the court proceedings in the fashion expected of them, which is to say that they will continue to defend the actions of the Trudeau Regime, and will not ask any questions about anything that has gone on here for the last 28 months, nor beforehand. No questions will be asked about how these men were detained without bail, how they were denied necessary medical care, kept in solitary confinement for extended periods, and were otherwise tortured before having faced trial, much less been found guilty of anything. I am told that legal counsel for Tony and Chris, Marilyn Burns and Katherin Beyak are quite competent, and understand the name of the game with this case; hopefully they will bring this treatment up at trial, because why not? The case, per the actions of prosecution, isn’t about the facts, its about the feelings of the government and the mewling cabbages who support it. Why not ask the jurors to contend with the fact that these men were treated like dogshit, and situated in the political context of Trudeau’s necessity for scapegoats to legitimate the Emergencies Act, were kept as Political Prisoner for over two years of their lives.



There ought to be another trial immediately after this one, but I’m not holding my breath.



When you see the inevitable articles and short video bursts from the likes of CTV, CBC, Global, and all of the rest of the professional stenographers who have hid behind the narrow confines of the first publication ban to relieve themselves of their duty to the public, see if they ask any of these pertinent questions, or bother to inform you about the important contexts behind this case. I doubt they are going to, which begs another question - why is it that a father of a young family, an expat in another country working two jobs and barely scraping by, along with a small group of likewise concerned citizen journalists, have to do the work of an industry flush with millions if not billions of dollars? Why is it that Danielle Slettede and Nikki Thom have had to completely reorient their lives to accommodate the second full time job of helping these guys and their cases in the background?

Most of my readers know the answer to this, but its a rhetorical question aimed at any of these loathesome swine should they find themselves reading this and trying to catch up.



As mentioned above, I have assembled a series of writing and podcasts, mostly by me, some by others, for anyone who found their way here and want more information about this case.











Its hard to take a guess at how this travesty of injustice is going to conclude. The trial of Van Huigenbos and Co show us that facts, reason, logic, and the very definitions of words don’t mean a damn thing to Steven Johnston, and he has proven himself deft at manipulating the CBC addled mind of the ‘average Canadian’. The first publication ban didn’t come down in time to counteract the media setting the narrative that the government wanted out of this situation, and it doesn’t seem obvious that the jurors will be able to set aside any preconceived notions about the men from that early smear campaign posing as reporting.



Some good news came out of recent pre-trial motions - certain of the Crown’s evidence has been ruled inadmissible, and Justice David Labrenz has expressed dismay at what he calls ‘willful misconduct’ on the part of the RCMP. Wiretaps have been ruled partially inadmissible, and the RCMP have been accused of tampering with Chris Carbert’s phone, which should present some questions to the minds of anyone looking at this, given the long history of corruption and misconduct on the part of the Mounties. There is plenty of other malfeasance that has taken place on the part of the Crown and RCMP that I am not at liberty to discuss, but when this trial is over, though, yeeeeeesh - they’re even worse than you could ever believe them to be.



Though this case is focused on the specific charges the men are facing, anyone with an IQ north of two digits ought to see that the trial is about so much more than Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick. The government continues to pursue various spurious charges against other protesters, from the infamous such as Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, whose ‘mischief’ trial is now the longest in Canadian history, to regular people no one knows about, like Christine Decaire, who has been subjected to the Crown appealing the acquittals of the dumb charges she received in Ottawa.



You can hear Christine’s story here.



Why expend precious court time and resources chasing peaceful protesters down, and pursuing their destruction to the nth degree? Why not focus on legitimate violent criminals, the kind who are instantly given bail due to Trudeau’s 2019 Bill C-75?



Monsieur Trudeau, it should be remembered, like many of his political colleagues around the world, does not answer to the citizens of the country he ostensibly leads, nor to their specific concerns; his masters are transnational, do not believe in the sovereignty of individual nation states, nor the supposed democratic systems by which those states operate. These masters are completely uninterested, and likewise incapable, of dealing with legitimate democratic contestation, and as we can see south of the border, they have been very busy employing lawfare against the current front running candidate for President of the United States.



Like that candidate, Chris Carbert, Tony Olienick, Christine Decaire, Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, Jay Vanderwier, Guy Meister, and so many others, must be made examples of to the rest of us that would resist this new transnational and authoritarian order.



Keep that in mind as the trial progresses, just like my grandfather and his fellow soldiers rolled east from Normandy, slowly progressing towards the liberation of Europe.





—————





If you have some money to spare, which I know is unlikely after decades of economic mismanagement across multiple administrations in multiple countries, my GiveSendGo remains open and accepting donations for the men’s legal defense.



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners



Every penny counts, as the government has shown us that they will spare no expense in this exercise.





For a short update on the first day of trial, please check out this video interview with Margaret Mackay and Danielle Slettede, taken by our friend Kyle Cardinal, and reposted to Twitter via

-

As it is now Friday (well, Saturday June 8th, by the time I finally got this together and hit send) and day two of the trial is over, an interesting development has taken place which may now place the trial in peril.

A supporter of the men, and from what I understand regular attendee of these months of pre-trial hearings, was caught writing a message akin to “LET THEM FREE NOW” in chalk near the jurors entrance. The gentleman in question was arrested, charged with ‘obstruction of justice’, and there is now speculation that Justice David Labrenz may be considering this a threat to the jurors. How chalk marks on the ground, expressing a just outcome to the trial, can be interpreted as a threat, speaks to the dementia our society is currently experiencing, and can tell us something about how the trial will ultimately progress.

We will know more on Monday, but after nearly 28 months in remand, we should spare a thought for Tony and Chris, who can not afford any further delays to justice being served and walking out as free men.

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail, are welcomed and encouraged -