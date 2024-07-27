Autonomous Truck(er)s
Trucker and author Benjamin McCulley joins the show to talk about his life on the road and ways of thinking that make him happy and successful.
Jul 27, 2024
Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you fellow trucker, author, and FreightX meme philosopher, Benjamin McCulley, aka, Truck Driver - READ WHEN SAFE, which is also the title of Benjamin's wonderful, sometimes satirical, thoughtful, and definitely funny book on the trade of truck driving.

This quote here should give you an idea of what you will find in his book, and why I invited him on the show -

"Automatica transmissions are faster and dangerous to a truck drivers mind. The mental disconnect encourages a 'go fast' mentality.

I've noticed repeatedly that automatic drivers drive Nut to Butt at a frenzied pace, just as if they were driving a car.

That is not how masters drive.

When a driver gets into an automatic, its like an alcoholic sitting in a bar.

The ebb and flow of synchronizing your revolutions per minute with miles per hour is a mystical dance that can never be replaced. "

You can find READ WHEN SAFE at Amazon, and download the Audible version for drivetime enjoyment.

https://www.amazon.com/Truck-Driver-Read-When-Safe/dp/B0CNQFM8WG/



Benjamin can be found on Twitter - https://x.com/ReadWhenSafe

And over on TikTok, where you can also find out how to buy one of his awesome branded Hats -

https://www.tiktok.com/@readwhensafe

This podcast was recorded on March 5, 2024, and I am really, really late on getting it out.

As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
