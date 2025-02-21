Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Certifiable 'Our Guy' with Donald Ward
Certifiable 'Our Guy' with Donald Ward

In conversation with a Fisherman, Farmer, Trucker and Astute Political Commentator
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Feb 21, 2025
Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to introduce you to Donald Ward, one of those wonderful autodidacts that can only be bumped into on roads less traveled … or on Twitter. Mr Ward has made a name for himself as an astute political commentator online, though his personal work background is much more interesting - a seasonal salmon fisherman in Alaska, a grain hauler in Eastern Washington, firefighter, former small town newspaper guy, and one of the OG Tea Partiers, Donald leads a very interesting life and very graciously shares it all with us.




You can find Donald on Twitter - https://x.com/WardoftheStates or maybe on a highway in the high plains of Eastern Washington or Idaho.






Links to recent writings per the intro -

https://commonplace.org/2025/02/10/a-trucking-agenda-for-trump/

https://www.compactmag.com/article/blame-trudeau-for-trumps-tariffs/

Also as mentioned - I’m writing a book about the War on North American Truckers -

https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/book-project-announcement-and-a-major

If you feel like you can chip in for that project -

https://www.givesendgo.com/EndOfTheRoad



Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com






Autonomous Truck(er)s is happy to bring you real conversations with other members of the working class who through their hard work humbly push society forward. If you are of means and can spare it, a paid subscription helps with this project.




Discussion about this episode

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Autonomous Truck(er)s
