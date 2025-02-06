Interview on Truckers and Family Formation with Grant from The Savage Collective

Howdy, loyal readers and listeners to the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast.



Today I’m bringing you an interview I gave to

of

Substack back in November, where he peppered me with a few questions about the trucking business in general, and asked me why I think that truckers are able to overcome the odds in starting and maintaining families at higher rates than other blue collar workers.

Grant has been working with the

over and above his position as a professor at the University of Pittsburgh and his project of investigating life in the machine age here on Substack, and you ought to check out his work.

Speaking of IFS, they put out a banger of a manifesto last week called A Future for The Family - A New Technology Agenda for the Right which seeks to outline a pro family and pro society approach to this new digital realm we all live in. It’s quite worth your time to check out, and signatories include former guest of the show Matthew B Crawford of the

Substack, and one of my colleagues at American Compass,

.

In the intro I mentioned some new writing I have out at Compact -



https://www.compactmag.com/article/blame-trudeau-for-trumps-tariffs/



and that I’ve got a book in the works!



https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/book-project-announcement-and-a-major



If you want to chip in for that -



https://www.givesendgo.com/EndOfTheRoad



And I hope to see you all at the MidAmerica Trucking Show in Louisville Kentucky later this spring.



https://truckingshow.com/







Thanks for listening, and as always, Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



















