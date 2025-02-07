Political Persecutions Continue in Canada with R.B. Ham

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Free Speech costs 45k in the Maple Gulag
Feb 07, 2025
The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast did not start out with the intention of documenting the tyranny endured by every day working Canadians at the hands of their government, but here we are, and my latest guest reports from deep within the Saskatchewan portion of the mass Gulag Camp once known as Canada.

R.B. Ham is a fellow trucker and man of many talents, and has found himself on the wrong side of a government and judiciary that has run wild in punishing anyone who stood up for themselves during the darkest hours of this faltering nation. Mr Ham joins us to tell his story of speaking out against the Covid Regime, and to discuss the current political landscape in Canada, and what we can look forward to under the worst Kakistocrats this side of a USAID funding spree.


You can find Mr Ham’s wonderful show “Beyond The Pale” over on Rumble.

RB is also on Twitter - https://x.com/RBHam63

And on Substack - https://substack.com/@rbham101076

RB’s recent appearance with Jimmy Dore

And if you can help him out in fighting off these insane, immoral, and evil fines -

https://www.givesendgo.com/RBHam



Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail can be sent to - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Autonomous Truck(er)s stands up for the regular working man when so many others would pretend we are disposable. If you can pitch in a few bucks to keep this project going, please consider a paid subscription.


Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
