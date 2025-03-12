Canada - Late Soviet Collapse, or Arctic Futurism? with Avetis Muradyan

Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you a conversation with a great writer and thinker on Canada, Avetis Muradyan. Mr Muradyan, originally from Montreal, is an entrepreneur who has worked in medical tech and logistics all across Asia, and is now back in Canada.
We discuss his writings on just what is going on with the ruling elite of the country, where exactly Canada is on its current trajectory, and his comparisons of Canada now to the later stages of the Soviet project. We also discuss his recent piece in IM1776 about the possibility of prosperity for Canada in developing the Arctic in conjunction with the United States.
Whither Canada? Wither Canada?
https://www.palladiummag.com/2019/09/19/how-not-to-build-a-country-canadas-late-soviet-pessimism/
https://im1776.com/the-arctic-gambit/
Mr Muradyan has a number of other articles at both of those outlets which you should take the time to read.
You can follow him on Twitter - https://x.com/AvetisMuradyan
Start here - https://fortissax.substack.com/p/a-fighting-chance
