Canada - Late Soviet Collapse, or Arctic Futurism? with Avetis Muradyan
Canada - Late Soviet Collapse, or Arctic Futurism? with Avetis Muradyan

Will the Laurentian Elite continue parasitizing Canada into penury, or look north and take us into a prosperous future?
Mar 12, 2025
Transcript
Canada’s future, or Canada’s past? Image care of IM_1776



Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you a conversation with a great writer and thinker on Canada, Avetis Muradyan. Mr Muradyan, originally from Montreal, is an entrepreneur who has worked in medical tech and logistics all across Asia, and is now back in Canada.

We discuss his writings on just what is going on with the ruling elite of the country, where exactly Canada is on its current trajectory, and his comparisons of Canada now to the later stages of the Soviet project. We also discuss his recent piece in IM1776 about the possibility of prosperity for Canada in developing the Arctic in conjunction with the United States.

Whither Canada? Wither Canada?

https://www.palladiummag.com/2019/09/19/how-not-to-build-a-country-canadas-late-soviet-pessimism/

https://im1776.com/the-arctic-gambit/

Mr Muradyan has a number of other articles at both of those outlets which you should take the time to read.

You can follow him on Twitter - https://x.com/AvetisMuradyan

We mention a fellow Substacker by the name of

Fortissax
and for those who have forgotten the history of Canada and the people who founded it, and questions around where that fits into our current predicament, I highly recommend his writing.

Start here - https://fortissax.substack.com/p/a-fighting-chance


I’m writing a book about truckers called End Of The Road, details and links where you can chip in here -

https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/book-project-announcement-and-a-major

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s is a free market operation that accepts only voluntary exchanges of value - if you derive any value from my work, feel free to exchange some of yours with a paid subscription.

Discussion about this episode

