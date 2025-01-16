Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Let's Truck! with Kevin Rutherford
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:33:59
-1:33:59

Let's Truck! with Kevin Rutherford

The Legendary Small Business Trucking Coach joins the show.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Jan 16, 2025
Share
Transcript

Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you a great conversation with Kevin Rutherford, former trucker, owner operator, business consultant, web developer, fuel efficiency nerd, radio host, and renaissance man of all things trucking - of the profitable variety.

Kevin shares with us a little of his life story, his call to self improvement, business improvement, and teaching others how to run profitable operations, be you a single owner operator or a small family run fleet. Like myself, Kevin has spent his lifetime in the business, and he also has very strong presence both in life and online, and he is a great conversationalist, which also explains his other career in radio.


His story about publicly defending the Freedom Convoy live on air, and the repercussions he faced for that are well worth the show itself.

You can find Kevin all over the internet, and specifically at

Let's Truck Online

https://www.letstrucktribe.com/

Audio Road Network

Kevin's Twitter

He is online hosting Spaces almost every day, go and check him out!



You would have heard in the intro that I’m writing a book!

For more info on that, go here -

https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/book-project-announcement-and-a-major


If you would like to donate -

https://www.givesendgo.com/EndOfTheRoad

This podcast has been a free gift to my fellow Road Warriors, and if you’d like to exchange some value for all of these shows, donating to help me get this book done is a great way to do it, and I thank you in advance.



As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are both welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s and the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast want the North American Trucker returned to his rightful place in our culture. Hit subscribe to follow me along as I work to make that happen.

Discussion about this podcast

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Recent Episodes
Drivers Know More than Desk Jockeys - Lee Schmitt for Head of FMCSA
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
TMS, Trucking, and The Human Element with Danielle Chaffin
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
The Machine in Life and Death - the Legal Language and Twisted State Logic behind Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program and the…
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Exposing CBC Lies About Coutts - Again!
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
A Kiwi Log Hauler
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Trucks Are A Tool with Ryan aka Squirt McGirt
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
The Work of Trucking on What's Left? Part 2
  Autonomous Truck(er)s