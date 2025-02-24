Edison Motors Finds a Home and Other Updates with Chace Barber

A rendering of Logging Trucks in production by Edison, care of their website.





Chace Barber of Edison Motors returns to Voice Of GO(r)D for his third appearance, and shares with us detailed updates from Canada’s one and only manufacturer of leading edge hybrid drive Big Rigs.



Chace discusses the brouhaha with a potential location in Terrace, BC, the new home they will be moving to instead in Golden, BC, why he’s staying in Canada despite all of the roadblocks both province and Feds have put in his way, which include some very peculiar investment regulations resulting in you probably missing the boat on Edison’s crowdfunding campaign. We also hear about new builds, and the insanity of attempting to comply with American DOT regulations in the new truck market.



There is a quite a bit we didn’t get to, as Chace is a very busy guy and had to attend to other business, but he will be back on the show very soon. If you have any questions you’d like me to ask him next time, send them to my address below.





Here is one of Chace’s more recent videos, preaching the mantra of doing things right the first time - worth a couple of minutes of your attention.

Chace and yours truly with Topsy at the DeBoss Garage Show in fall 2023

BC Truck Manufacturing’s Past and Future - Chace and Topsy with Luke Paddock and an old Hayes Clipper





Myself and the Old Man with same Hayes back in 2017.









It looks like Chace and the boys are dabbling in Twitter Live broadcasts -

I mentioned in the intro that I'm writing a book, and Chace will be featured in it.



