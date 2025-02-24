Autonomous Truck(er)s
Edison Motors Finds a Home and Other Updates with Chace Barber
Chace is back, and Edison Hybrid trucks are in production.
Feb 24, 2025
Transcript
A rendering of Logging Trucks in production by Edison, care of their website.



Chace Barber of Edison Motors returns to Voice Of GO(r)D for his third appearance, and shares with us detailed updates from Canada’s one and only manufacturer of leading edge hybrid drive Big Rigs.

Chace discusses the brouhaha with a potential location in Terrace, BC, the new home they will be moving to instead in Golden, BC, why he’s staying in Canada despite all of the roadblocks both province and Feds have put in his way, which include some very peculiar investment regulations resulting in you probably missing the boat on Edison’s crowdfunding campaign. We also hear about new builds, and the insanity of attempting to comply with American DOT regulations in the new truck market.

There is a quite a bit we didn’t get to, as Chace is a very busy guy and had to attend to other business, but he will be back on the show very soon. If you have any questions you’d like me to ask him next time, send them to my address below.


Here is one of Chace’s more recent videos, preaching the mantra of doing things right the first time - worth a couple of minutes of your attention.

Chace and yours truly with Topsy at the DeBoss Garage Show in fall 2023
BC Truck Manufacturing’s Past and Future - Chace and Topsy with Luke Paddock and an old Hayes Clipper


Myself and the Old Man with same Hayes back in 2017.




Edison Motors Website - https://www.edisonmotors.ca/

YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@EdisonMotors

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@_edison.motors?lang=en

Twitter - https://x.com/EdisonMotorsLtd

It looks like Chace and the boys are dabbling in Twitter Live broadcasts -
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1ypJdZVommoKW

A recent article in a BC paper about their move to Golden - https://thegoldenstar.net/news/edison-motors-reveals-next-steps/

Chace’s previous appearances on the show -

https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/old-trucks-new-tech

https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/an-update-from-chace-barber-of-edison


I mentioned in the intro that I’m writing a book, and Chace will be featured in it. Details on the book project are available here - https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/book-project-announcement-and-a-major

If you would like to pitch in to help me write it -

https://www.givesendgo.com/EndOfTheRoad


Thanks for listening, and please feel free to pass this show around - your word of mouth is the best marketing money can’t buy.

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com




Autonomous Truck(er)s wants to remind you that ‘You can just do things’ and that you can also contribute to those of us doing just that.

Discussion about this episode

