Exposing CBC Lies About Coutts - Again!

Two weeks ago, Canada’s ‘public broadcaster’, on their formerly flagship investigative journalism TV program ‘The Fifth Estate’, released a real humdinger of propaganda and lies about the Coutts Four case. Given that the CBC and other regime media in Canada had lied so much about the men involved when they bothered to report on the case at all, they ended up in an uncomfortable situation when Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert were found ‘NOT GUILTY’ of conspiracy to murder police officers; a charge that the CBC had been heavily invested in using to whip up fear against anyone who dissented against the Covid Regime.



In this situation of having attempted to convince the public of their guilt in the court of public opinion, and being rebuffed, instead of contending with the complexities of a case that involved malicious prosecution, lies, corruption, and the imposition of political prisoners on a modern western nation state, the CBC decided to double down on their true position as regime stenographers, and lie about everything some more.



Joining me to discuss this blatant propaganda smearing operation, and dissect it to the nth degree, are Jaclyne Martin, herself a protester during Freedom Convoy and wife of Jerry Morin, one of the Coutts Four men. Also joining the show are Alex ‘Amazing Zoltan’, independent journalist and documentarian, as well as Twitter Anon Buck McYoung whom you may remember from a post of his I hosted here on the Tort of Malicious Prosecution.



It’s a real long one, and I hope you can make it all the way through, as in a case of such grave import it is very important to dig into every detail, and my guests did a fantastic job of doing so.







I have a special request of everyone that listens to this - Christmas is coming, and this will be the third Christmas that Chris spends away from his children, and Tony spends away from his mom. It is quite clear that they are guilty of nothing, and are Political Prisoners of the venal and vindictive regime of Justin Trudeau, who, God willing, we will see the end of next year - around the same time as Chris and Tony should be free from their torture. The least you can do to express some gratitude for what they have endured, downstream of standing up for your rights, is to write them a letter and say Merry Christmas.





Mail to -

Chris Carbert or Tony Olienick (you should write them both in separate envelopes)

c/o

Drumheller Institution

Highway #9

PO Box 3000

Drumheller, Alberta, Canada

T0J 0Y0

No gel pens, no stickers or labels, no smells or sparkler or anything weird, do not send money or stamps or gifts, not even books. You can type letters and send cards & photos.

Your envelope *must* include a return address.





And if you are a person of means who would like to defray their legal bills and/or help with future challenges -



In Canada, Interac Email money transfer -



helptony@protonmail.com

helpchriscarbert@gmail.com



In the US or internationally -



https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners





Special thanks to anyone who has already donated - every dollar counts.







Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





