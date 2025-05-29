Comparing Notes on Issues in Trucking between North America and Australia with Mike Williams of On The Road Aussie Trucking Podcast

Voice Of GO(r)D is proud to present Mr Mike Williams, one of Australia’s most infamous truckers and political commentators, and host of the On The Road Aussie Trucking Podcast. Mike has spent a lifetime “On The Road” Down Under, and has also been podcasting about it for a number of years now. You may have seen Mike expounding online in his ‘Minute with Mick’ video segments, or having his advocacy read aloud in the Australian Senate. Maybe you passed him on your way to Port Hedland as he was towing four of the bastards loaded with Iron Ore.





I appeared on Mike’s show not long after I began writing about the Freedom Convoy, and have been long overdue to return the favor. Mike didn’t disappoint, and fills us in on the history of Surveillance Tech in Oz, The Razorback Mountain Truckies Blockade, life in Oz under their insane Covid Regime, how their graduated licensing system works, (or not), various issues unique to Ozzy truckers, and in particular with driver shortage narratives and driver ‘replacement’ by drooling morons that appears to be the same no matter where you go.

Is there no escape?











You can find Mike all over the Internet.



On Twitter - https://x.com/theoztrucker



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/otrpodcastaus



Spotify -







Apple Podcasts -









Here is Australian Senator Glenn Sterle reading Mike's comments into Parliament -



https://www.facebook.com/SenatorGlennSterle/videos/503818531182425/





This is the Audiobook recounting of the Razorback Mountain Truckies Blockade -





We briefly discussed the Slim Dusty hit song "Pub With No Beer", and this video here features Slim playing live for some Road Train operators in the Outback.









And a few more rigs that Mike has steered and geared over the years -









As mentioned on the show, I'm writing a book on the fate of the truck driver in 2025, especially under the capricious rule of gormless and clueless technocrats-









