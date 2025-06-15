The Work of Oliver Bateman

The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast is very happy to bring you the self proclaimed ‘King of Content’, the Doer of The Work™️, lawyer, historian, marketing guru, prolific writer, and former co-host of the What’s Left? podcast, Mr Oliver Bateman.



Oliver encouraged me to start this Substack and is one of many who told me I should start a podcast - he has always been very encouraging of this project, and has served as a great inspiration and adviser to me over the years, and I am very happy to get him on the show and get him to you. We centered our conversation on our fathers, as Oliver’s Dad looms large in his work, both as a man of size and as a philosophical driving force behind Oliver’s work. We end up meandering around a number of different stories, including those of our Grandfathers services - mine driving a Sherman tank in Europe and then trucks across Canada, and Oliver’s being a submariner in the US Navy during World War 2, with these family histories ultimately animating everything we do and discuss here on the show.



Oliver is everywhere -



https://www.oliverbateman.com/

https://oliverbatemandoesthework.substack.com/

https://x.com/MoustacheClubUS



https://www.instagram.com/oliverleebateman/?hl=en



Click here for a list of everything he has ever written - and he is everywhere - MEL Magazine, UnHerd, The Ringer, RealClear Politics, The Washington Examiner, Splice Today, American Greatness, WaPo, American Affairs Journal, The Spectator, VICE, Compact, you name it, he’s probably written for them.



https://www.oliverbateman.com/bibliography





As we discussed on the show, one of Oliver’s most recent must reads, on the Everyman embodied in Norm from Cheers, and the man who made him -





A couple of my favorites of his Work -



A critique of social media and what it is doing to us -



https://americanaffairsjournal.org/2023/05/anti-social-media-a-modest-proposal-for-significant-restraint/



On the siloing of our elites and how calls for censorship are meant only to re-enforce the ear plugs which prevent them from hearing the issues of the masses -



https://amgreatness.com/2020/12/13/our-coddled-elites-and-all-the-pain-they-cant-feel/



Satire at both the expense of AI and its pimps, and the baser elements of human behavior -



https://www.splicetoday.com/digital/resist-the-ai-overlords-at-all-costs



’An Ode to the CFL’ -



https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/magazine-life-arts/3080999/an-ode-to-canadian-football/





And as we discussed in the show, Oliver’s grandfather served on a US Navy Submarine, and Oliver published his diary of The Life Aquatic here -





Thanks for listening!



As mentioned in the intro, I am writing a book on the fate of the North American Trucker in 2025, which you can read about here -





As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Thanks for listening - this show is mostly a gift for my fellow truckers, and it would be awfully nice if you passed it around to any truckers you might know or anyone else who likes podcasts - word of mouth is the best marketing, and I appreciate it greatly.






