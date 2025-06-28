How To Take Out The Trash with Danielle Chaffin and Justin 'Supertrucker' Martin

Voice Of GO(r)D is pleased to welcome back to the show returning guests Danielle Chaffin and Justin ‘Supertrucker’ Martin in discussion on the ease with which certain bad actors in trucking can be identified and avoided. If you are on FreightX, Danielle and Justin are revealing, on the daily, ‘Chameleon’ or ‘Ghost’ Carriers, and the shell games they play with layers of LLCs, the trade in Motor Carrier numbers, and other methods by which they avoid accountability for their unsafe and unprofessional operations. In doing so, they show us how easy it is for shippers and load broker to screen these guys out, especially with a new and easy to use tool developed by our mutual and friend of this show, Garret Makes, simply called ‘Search Carriers’.

I’ve been a little behind on getting episodes out - we recorded this over a month ago - but the timing of edit and release today was fortuitous, as yesterday, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy appeared on our colleague Timothy Dooner’s show WHAT THE TRUCK? and it was quite a White Pill to discover that Duffy has been taking on criticisms and complaints from FreightX and other social media, and is, in fact, launching investigations into various problems in the industry highlighted by truckers online, especially the Non-Domicile CDL scams identified by our friends at American Truckers United.

Check it out!





Also worthy of a look is Danielle’s recent contribution to Freight Caviar regarding Chameleon Carriers - the data she has dug up would be a worthy project for Secretary Duffy’s team to look through - we have a problem here!



https://www.freightcaviar.com/eye-opening-patterns-in-fmcsa-data/





You can find Danielle on Twitter/X - https://x.com/maybedanielleee

And LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/maybedanielleee/



And Justin - https://x.com/supertrucker

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jmartsupertrucker/

Our friend Garret - https://x.com/garrett_makes



And his handy Carrier Screening Tool - https://searchcarriers.com/





Stay tuned for the release of their new podcast “Shady Freight”, coming out soon!

