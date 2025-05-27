Trucking is a Trade with Kim Wylie





Voice Of GO(r)D is honored to bring you Mr Kim Wylie, a veteran trucker from Humboldt, Saskatchewan (yes, that Humboldt) who, like myself, is doing what he can to raise alarm bells about the state of the industry, and offer policy solutions to improve life for all of us out on the road. Working with friend and former guest of the show, Trent Lalonde, Kim is highlighting issues with training and licensure of truckers, and despite difficulty in getting policy makers in Saskatchewan to listen, seem to be making headway next door in Alberta, where discussions of recognizing truckers with trade certification are happening in earnest.





You can find Kim and Trent’s group over on Facebook -

