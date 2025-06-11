Digging in Trucking's Dirt with Clarissa Hawes

Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy for the return of the finest investigative journalist in the world of trucking and freight, Clarissa Hawes. Over two decades of writing at both LandLine Magazine, the official media channel of OOIDA, and at FreightWaves, Clarissa has looked deeply into various issues and pathologies within trucking and has done a damn good job in reporting on them. Those who have been reading my Substack and articles for various publications will have read Clarissa’s work, as I have cited her often.
Clarissa fills us in on her career in journalism, and we dive into some of her more recent beats, including the abuse of migrants in trucking and her being the Bad News Bear of the FreightWaves “Layoffs and Bankruptcies” section, amongst many other threads she has pulled at over the years.
Clarissa is now working on her own, but you can find an archive of her work at FreightWaves here - https://www.freightwaves.com/news/author/clarissahawes
You can find Clarissa at both Twitter and LinkedIn -
https://x.com/cage_writer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/clarissa-hawes-60a1b012a/
If you’ve got a hot tip or a lead on a story for her - clarissahawes@gmail.com
And in case you missed it, Clarissa appeared on the show back in August 2023 in a roundtable discussion on fighting freight fraud with Justin Martin, Mike Lombard, and Paul-Bernard Jaroslawski of FreightCaviar -
