Digging in Trucking's Dirt with Clarissa Hawes

Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy for the return of the finest investigative journalist in the world of trucking and freight, Clarissa Hawes. Over two decades of writing at both LandLine Magazine, the official media channel of OOIDA, and at FreightWaves, Clarissa has looked deeply into various issues and pathologies within trucking and has done a damn good job in reporting on them. Those who have been reading my Substack and articles for various publications will have read Clarissa’s work, as I have cited her often.



Clarissa fills us in on her career in journalism, and we dive into some of her more recent beats, including the abuse of migrants in trucking and her being the Bad News Bear of the FreightWaves “Layoffs and Bankruptcies” section, amongst many other threads she has pulled at over the years.



Clarissa is now working on her own, but you can find an archive of her work at FreightWaves here - https://www.freightwaves.com/news/author/clarissahawes



You can find Clarissa at both Twitter and LinkedIn -



https://x.com/cage_writer



https://www.linkedin.com/in/clarissa-hawes-60a1b012a/



If you’ve got a hot tip or a lead on a story for her - clarissahawes@gmail.com



And in case you missed it, Clarissa appeared on the show back in August 2023 in a roundtable discussion on fighting freight fraud with Justin Martin, Mike Lombard, and Paul-Bernard Jaroslawski of FreightCaviar -





Avoiding Freight Scammers - A Logistics Professional Roundtable Autonomous Truck(er)s · August 3, 2023 The economy is not doing well, trucking companies large and small are going out of business, and the industry is in contraction mode. On top of all this, various types of parasites continue to extract blood and treasure from the American trucking market, leaving very little profits for an already super marginal industry. The government is behind the bal… Read full story





Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com

I’m writing a book on the fate of the North American trucker in 2025 -







