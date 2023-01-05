Autonomous Truck(er)s

Voice Of GO(r)D
Documenting The Last of The Big Game Hunters with Photojournalist James Year
0:00
-38:53

Documenting The Last of The Big Game Hunters with Photojournalist James Year

Jan 05, 2023

I spoke with James Year, Syracuse University Masters Student and Photojournalist about his work documenting the lives of those whose jobs are perceived to be automated into oblivion in the near future.

You can find James' work here - https://jamesyear.com/ and on Instagram https://instagram.com/yearjames/

