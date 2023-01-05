I spoke with James Year, Syracuse University Masters Student and Photojournalist about his work documenting the lives of those whose jobs are perceived to be automated into oblivion in the near future.
You can find James' work here - https://jamesyear.com/ and on Instagram https://instagram.com/yearjames/
Documenting The Last of The Big Game Hunters with Photojournalist James Year
Jan 05, 2023
I spoke with James Year, Syracuse University Masters Student and Photojournalist about his work documenting the lives of those whose jobs are perceived to be automated into oblivion in the near future.
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.comVoice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear. This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes