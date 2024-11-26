A Kiwi Log Hauler

Autonomous Truck(er)s
In discussion with my old mate Nigel Frost, an owner operator in New Zealand
Nov 26, 2024
Last time I was in NZ having a visit with Nigel, 2015



Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring an old friend to the show to tell you a little of his life story in forestry and trucking.

Nigel Frost is an owner operator based in Tauranga, New Zealand, who hauls logs in and around the Bay of Plenty area of NZ’s North Island. I first met Nigel when I went to work for the same company he contracts his truck to now, Rotorua Forest Haulage, way back in 2003. We have been friends ever since, and this phone chat was an overdue catch up, and a way for my North American and other international listeners to learn a little about New Zealand.

Nigel is old school, and doesn’t fart around much online, but you can glance at his Facebook here if you like - https://www.facebook.com/nigel.frost.581

All of my photos from 2002/3 when I was down there are buried in a box at the moment, and my photos of Nigel and I criss crossing North America are in a hard drive out of my old laptop. One of these days I hope to get the thing plugged in and do a few photo posts here for my readers.

In the meantime, some more recent photos of Nigel’s exploits in New Zealand.

Nigel’s current truck, an Ozzy Built KW T-610

No automatic anything on this ride.
Cable logging on a mountain top

Nigel running a doubles unit in the Kaingaroa Off Highway

Here’s me doing the same thing back in 2003
KW K200 atop a mountain in the Coromandel Peninsula
Nigel’s secondhand K-108
KW T659 with ‘trailer up’, note the folding bolsters on the tractor.


And how about some videos eh




As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com

Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
