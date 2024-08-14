Autonomous Truck(er)s
Chevron Deference and possibilities for Truckers with Scott Douglass
Chevron Deference and possibilities for Truckers with Scott Douglass

Opportunities now exist to fight back against the crushing regulatory state and to put that army of harridans in their place.
Aug 14, 2024
Voice of GO(r)D is delighted to bring you Oversize Load specialist, astute political observer and commentator, as well as the President of America Without Drivers, Mr Scott Douglass.

Scott tells us a little about his career moving long, wide and tall loads around America, as well as a dive into the possibilities presented for removing the capricious and evil excesses of the regulatory state from the lives of truckers, downstream of the Supreme Court and its Chevron Deference decision. We also muse on the possibilities of more rollbacks with a return to office of President Trump this November.




You can find Scott online moderating these two Facebook groups -

https://www.facebook.com/Americawithoutdrivers

https://www.facebook.com/groups/316493381138072

Or over at AWODs own site

https://americawithoutdrivers.com/

I’m looking forward to having Scott back on soon, with former guest of the show, and founder of America Without Drivers, Will Cook.


Thanks for listening, be sure to share this episode with your fellow truckers - a little optimism and some good news on the horizon is helpful for people to hear during these dark times in the industry.



Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com

Autonomous Truck(er) operates on the margins of the vestigial remains of the nearly dead free market, and is happy to exchange my value for some of yours, instead of being a state welfare parasite like so many others.

Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
