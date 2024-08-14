Chevron Deference and possibilities for Truckers with Scott Douglass





Voice of GO(r)D is delighted to bring you Oversize Load specialist, astute political observer and commentator, as well as the President of America Without Drivers, Mr Scott Douglass.



Scott tells us a little about his career moving long, wide and tall loads around America, as well as a dive into the possibilities presented for removing the capricious and evil excesses of the regulatory state from the lives of truckers, downstream of the Supreme Court and its Chevron Deference decision. We also muse on the possibilities of more rollbacks with a return to office of President Trump this November.









You can find Scott online moderating these two Facebook groups -



https://www.facebook.com/Americawithoutdrivers



https://www.facebook.com/groups/316493381138072



Or over at AWODs own site



https://americawithoutdrivers.com/



I’m looking forward to having Scott back on soon, with former guest of the show, and founder of America Without Drivers, Will Cook.





Thanks for listening, be sure to share this episode with your fellow truckers - a little optimism and some good news on the horizon is helpful for people to hear during these dark times in the industry.





Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



