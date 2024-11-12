Trucks Are A Tool with Ryan aka Squirt McGirt





Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you yet another thoughtful trucker who understands the human connection involved in moving your goods around … and your kids, too; Ryan started out as a school bus driver.





Ryan tells us how he got into trucking, his time driving our precious children to school, going through the ringer of being a Lease Operator, and his current gig working for an LTL carrier in Austin, Texas.



Along the way we explore our mutual frustrations with technology and how the industry is influenced by those whom have forgotten the human element and how that human element is necessary for driver happiness and making our supply chains work.



We are both big fans of

and fellow working man

of the

, and that comes through in much of the conversation; if you aren’t already, you ought to be reading their work.





We also take minor detours into what its like being six foot nine tall, being a car guy versus lessor hobbies, and dating apps.

You can find Ryan on Twitter - https://x.com/livefreetruckng







Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





