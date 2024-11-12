Autonomous Truck(er)s
Trucks Are A Tool with Ryan aka Squirt McGirt
Trucks Are A Tool with Ryan aka Squirt McGirt

A fellow trucker joins the show to have a Crawford-esque discussion about the human operation of equipment.
Nov 12, 2024
Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you yet another thoughtful trucker who understands the human connection involved in moving your goods around … and your kids, too; Ryan started out as a school bus driver.



Ryan tells us how he got into trucking, his time driving our precious children to school, going through the ringer of being a Lease Operator, and his current gig working for an LTL carrier in Austin, Texas.

Along the way we explore our mutual frustrations with technology and how the industry is influenced by those whom have forgotten the human element and how that human element is necessary for driver happiness and making our supply chains work.

We are both big fans of

Matthew B. Crawford
and fellow working man
Brandon Daily
of the Savage Collective Substack, and that comes through in much of the conversation; if you aren’t already, you ought to be reading their work.



We also take minor detours into what its like being six foot nine tall, being a car guy versus lessor hobbies, and dating apps.

You can find Ryan on Twitter - https://x.com/livefreetruckng



Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Autonomous Truck(er)s and Voice Of GO(r)D are projects dedicated to the Working Man. If you derive some value from them, feel free to exchange some of yours by becoming a paid subscriber - these kids are hungry!

Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
