Post-Mortem on Coutts Sentencing with Marilyn Burns and Danielle Slettede

Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you Marilyn Burns, Tony Olienick’s lawyer, and Danielle Slettede, one of his oldest friends and longest serving member of the men’s support team.



Marilyn tells us about her history in Alberta, including her roles in politics, as she is one of the founding members of Alberta WildRose, her legal career, and how she came to represent Tony in her first ever criminal case. Marilyn and Danielle provide insight from having been in the courtroom, especially Danielle, as she has been there since day one. Danielle has done a great deal of the legal legwork, taking on a second full time unpaid job in the filing and studying of tens of thousands of documents, and being in court for pre-trial and trial almost every single day.



They tell us about Justice Labrenz and the details around the sentencing, why that sentencing was ‘unjust’ and did not follow precedent, and I discuss many of the things they can’t. We also get into the ‘envelope’ situation, what that means going forward, and the practicalities of appeals versus riding out to parole.



Tony and Chris have recently been transferred to the Drumheller Institution, a medium and low security detention facility in Alberta. As of publication time, they have yet to be issued prisoner numbers nor protocols for sending them letters.



As soon as that info is made available, it will be shared here on Substack and over on my Twitter account, as well as the men’s respective FB supporter pages.



The Men still have outstanding legal bills, and the envelope situation has yet to play out, and fundraising is ongoing.



