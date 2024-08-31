The Work of Trucking on What's Left? with Oliver Bateman

They had a good run while it lasted.

Voice Of GO(r)D brings you an interview I gave to Oliver Bateman of

at his now defunct podcast project with Aimee Terese, What’s Left? That show had a great run, and along the way Oliver did a series of interviews on ‘Doing The Work’, where he would talk to regular people with regular jobs, and I was quite chuffed to be the first interview of that series.

This discussion was recorded in November of 2020, and was probably amongst the first half a dozen or so interviews I have ever given, so my apologies if I don’t sound polished or even prepared for such a thing … not that my presentation has improved any in the ensuing four years; ‘Voice Of GO(r)D’ as a title for the show is nothing if not self referential humor at my own expense.

In the interview, I discuss my family history in the trucking business, and many of the problems in the industry, themes of which you will recognize as threads through all of my work since. The industry seems to have only become worse, but we can’t make trucking better if we don’t talk about the problems facing it, even if they seem intractable.

Me as an Angry Young Man, Dad, Uncle Chris, and late Uncle Bruce with the ‘J.E. Magill’ a T800 I drove named after my grandfather.

Hauling beaver biscuits back to Toronto out of Thunder Bay, circa 2002



