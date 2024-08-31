Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
The Work of Trucking on What's Left? with Oliver Bateman
The Work of Trucking on What's Left? with Oliver Bateman

An older interview I gave is re-released for your perusal.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Aug 31, 2024
3
Transcript
They had a good run while it lasted.

Voice Of GO(r)D brings you an interview I gave to Oliver Bateman of

Oliver Bateman Does the Work
at his now defunct podcast project with Aimee Terese, What’s Left? That show had a great run, and along the way Oliver did a series of interviews on ‘Doing The Work’, where he would talk to regular people with regular jobs, and I was quite chuffed to be the first interview of that series.

This discussion was recorded in November of 2020, and was probably amongst the first half a dozen or so interviews I have ever given, so my apologies if I don’t sound polished or even prepared for such a thing … not that my presentation has improved any in the ensuing four years; ‘Voice Of GO(r)D’ as a title for the show is nothing if not self referential humor at my own expense.

In the interview, I discuss my family history in the trucking business, and many of the problems in the industry, themes of which you will recognize as threads through all of my work since. The industry seems to have only become worse, but we can’t make trucking better if we don’t talk about the problems facing it, even if they seem intractable.

Me as an Angry Young Man, Dad, Uncle Chris, and late Uncle Bruce with the ‘J.E. Magill’ a T800 I drove named after my grandfather.
Hauling beaver biscuits back to Toronto out of Thunder Bay, circa 2002


You would be well advised to subscribe to Oliver's Substack -
Oliver Bateman Does the Work

Oliver Bateman Does the Work
A central hub for the work of the Internet's "King of Content"


You can follow Oliver on Twitter - https://x.com/MoustacheClubUS

And find his lengthy bibliography here - https://www.oliverbateman.com/bibliography/



As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Autonomous Truck(er)s
