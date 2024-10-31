The Work of Trucking on What's Left? Part 2

Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you the second of a two part series I recorded with the wonderful

of the now defunct What’s Left? podcast on the pathologies of the trucking industry, but this time with UPenn sociologist and author of ‘

’ Steve Viscelli, whom

a few months ago.

This conversation was recorded in 2021, and as with part one, Oliver graciously granted me the privilege of re-releasing this discussion here for my readers and listeners.

Steve takes us through his life’s work of academic study into the trucking industry and the lies it tells itself, Oliver asks the hard questions, and I provide very crusty and colorful commentary. I hope you enjoy this chat and find it informative and valuable.

Apologies in advance for the lengthy intro, its been awhile and I had a few things I wanted to say before getting into the meat and potatoes.

