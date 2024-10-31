Autonomous Truck(er)s
The Work of Trucking on What's Left? Part 2
A conversation with Oliver Bateman and Steve Viscelli from 2021
Oct 31, 2024
1
Transcript

Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you the second of a two part series I recorded with the wonderful

Oliver Bateman Does the Work
of the now defunct What’s Left? podcast on the pathologies of the trucking industry, but this time with UPenn sociologist and author of ‘The Big Rig - Trucking and the Decline of the American Dream’ Steve Viscelli, whom you heard on this show a few months ago.

This conversation was recorded in 2021, and as with part one, Oliver graciously granted me the privilege of re-releasing this discussion here for my readers and listeners.

Steve takes us through his life’s work of academic study into the trucking industry and the lies it tells itself, Oliver asks the hard questions, and I provide very crusty and colorful commentary. I hope you enjoy this chat and find it informative and valuable.

Apologies in advance for the lengthy intro, its been awhile and I had a few things I wanted to say before getting into the meat and potatoes.

You can find Oliver’s work here -

Oliver Bateman Does the Work
A central hub for the work of the Internet's "King of Content"


And here is Steve Viscelli’s website - https://www.steveviscelli.com/

Why not purchase a copy of ‘The Big Rig’?


————

As mentioned in the intro, you can write letters to Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert at this address - remember, use plain paper with regular black or blue ink, you may send cards or photos but nothing else, no stickers or anything weird. You MUST include a return address.



Chris Carbert or Tony Olienick (why not write them both?)

c/o Drumheller Institution

Highway #9

PO Box 3000

Drumheller, Alberta T0J 0Y0


Don’t ever forget about them or the fact that the Trudeau Regime made these men political prisoners because they stood up for your rights to be free that you no longer possess in any meaningful way.




As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com


