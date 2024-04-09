Autonomous Truck(er)s

Confessions of a Freight Broker with Cameron B. Ritter
"It's like the Redneck Wolf of Wall Street."
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:13:53
Government Green Tech Grifting in Canada
America should pay attention in light of recent Electric Truck mandates from Biden.
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
2
Coutts Pre-Trial Updates
Plus an interview + other writings
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
16
Guest Contribution on the Driver Shortage Narrative from Will Cook
The first in what I hope are many written contributions from my fellow truckers.
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Thanking the Truckers (again!) with Donna Laframboise
Donna returns to Voice of GO(r)D.
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:15:14
"Second Class" - a short book review.
Batya-Ungar Sargon's new book on the American Working Class
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
2

March 2024

Trucker Turned Economist with Professor Stephen Burks
Professor Burks should get more time addressing Congress than the ATA.
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
57:57
1
"Crash and Churn" - new essay out at American Compass
Trucking wasn't really de-regulated, as such.
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
3
Solutions for Trucking at MATS by CDL-DU
Some speakers you might want to check out if you're going to MATS
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1
HellBent Xpress, A Family Affair with Hillary and Jamie Hagen
The Husband and Wife Team behind a Small Fleet share their story with us.
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:21:35
The Crown has Nothing on Anyone at Coutts
Updates on pre-trial hearings, including info you are prevented from reading by law in Canada.
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
13
Driverless Trucks Are Already Here
A presentation given to the Greater Houston Trucking Association
  
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:42:55
2
