Autonomous Truck(er)s
Confessions of a Freight Broker with Cameron B. Ritter
"It's like the Redneck Wolf of Wall Street."
Apr 9
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:13:53
3
Government Green Tech Grifting in Canada
America should pay attention in light of recent Electric Truck mandates from Biden.
Apr 7
Autonomous Truck(er)s
9
2
Coutts Pre-Trial Updates
Plus an interview + other writings
Apr 7
Autonomous Truck(er)s
45
16
Guest Contribution on the Driver Shortage Narrative from Will Cook
The first in what I hope are many written contributions from my fellow truckers.
Apr 5
Autonomous Truck(er)s
2
Thanking the Truckers (again!) with Donna Laframboise
Donna returns to Voice of GO(r)D.
Apr 5
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:15:14
5
"Second Class" - a short book review.
Batya-Ungar Sargon's new book on the American Working Class
Apr 2
Autonomous Truck(er)s
8
2
March 2024
Trucker Turned Economist with Professor Stephen Burks
Professor Burks should get more time addressing Congress than the ATA.
Mar 19
Autonomous Truck(er)s
57:57
4
1
"Crash and Churn" - new essay out at American Compass
Trucking wasn't really de-regulated, as such.
Mar 19
Autonomous Truck(er)s
4
3
Solutions for Trucking at MATS by CDL-DU
Some speakers you might want to check out if you're going to MATS
Mar 18
Autonomous Truck(er)s
3
1
HellBent Xpress, A Family Affair with Hillary and Jamie Hagen
The Husband and Wife Team behind a Small Fleet share their story with us.
Mar 14
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:21:35
2
The Crown has Nothing on Anyone at Coutts
Updates on pre-trial hearings, including info you are prevented from reading by law in Canada.
Mar 12
Autonomous Truck(er)s
26
13
Driverless Trucks Are Already Here
A presentation given to the Greater Houston Trucking Association
Mar 11
Autonomous Truck(er)s
1:42:55
3
2
