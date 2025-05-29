Autonomous Truck(er)s

Philosopher of the Oil Sands
19h

One of the main things I do is run hotshots--time sensitive light freight deliveries--here in the Oil Patch. Those who say that no one wants to be a trucker anymore are pushing pure propaganda. I am happiest when I am on the open road in the boonies of northern Alberta. The call of the open road is real. I don't know what the world will look like in a few years, but I will be happy as long as I still get to roam these empty highways.

Jodi Bruhn
1d

You know, if my experience with AI in my policy work is any analogy (which it isn't really, as the potential for catastrophe is much greater in your case), the "safety driver" that supervises the "driver out" truck is going to have to be every bit as expert and alert as an actual driver to correct and override "decisions" at crucial junctures.

