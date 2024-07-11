Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Big Rig Livestream with Steve Viscelli and The Logistics Lounge Boys
1
0:00
-2:17:20

Big Rig Livestream with Steve Viscelli and The Logistics Lounge Boys

In case you missed it live, here is the audio.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Jul 11, 2024
1
Share
Transcript



Voice of GO(r)D, in conjunction with The Logistics Lounge, is very happy to bring you, at long last, UPenn Sociologist, researcher, and author of 'The Big Rig - Trucking and The Decline of The American Dream', Steve Viscelli.

I've been looking to get Steve on the show since before it started, and am extremely grateful to The Logistics Lounge guys in hosting the video livestream for us back on July 1st, of which this podcast is the audio recording.

We had a great discussion about Steve's research, including his time on the road as a trucker, and all of the observations about the industry he brought to his book, and his continuing projects.

You can find links to Steve's book and his other research papers here - https://www.steveviscelli.com/

You can find the Logistics Lounge boys here - https://www.logisticsloungeshow.com/ and on Twitter - https://x.com/LogisticsLounge

https://x.com/Logistics_Hustl

https://x.com/TheFreightHound

And special co-host, the Supertrucker himself, Justin Martin

https://x.com/supertrucker

Stay tuned for when I release my appearance with Steve on the defunct but classic podcast, What's Left?

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Autonomous Truck(er)s brings you some of the best minds and drivers in the trucking industry - subscribe now to never miss any of it, and if you value this project, consider becoming a paid subscriber, and help feed my kids!

1 Comment
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Recent Episodes
Completely Unjustified with Ray McGinnis
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
A Canadian Viking Takes on The Lies with Roxanne Halverson
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Machinic America with Andy Hickman
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Lawfare Against The Normies with Christine Decaire
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
The Best Damn Roofer meets The Best Damn Trucker
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
The Life and Times of King Spud
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Confessions of a Freight Broker with Cameron B. Ritter
  Autonomous Truck(er)s