NO NAME GIVEN - On the Fraudulent Issue of CDLs with Danielle and Miranda

Voice Of GO(r)D brings you two trucking industry researchers in discussion on a hot topic today that is now being discussed in the wider media, downstream of a major enforcement action in Oklahoma. Danielle Chaffin returns for her third appearance on the show along with Miranda from the very popular and informative Trucking Made Successful YouTube channel, and we dive in to the question of how random migrants from around the world are showing up in America and various states are issuing them CDLs with very little in the way of any identification, verification, or possibility of accountability should anything go wrong.



And things are often going wrong with these guys behind the wheel of trucks, especially when the lack of verification involved with the issue of these CDLs overlaps with the lack of any necessary training or vetting, which is intrinsic to the corruption at play, and is a major contributor to the rising frequency of truck involved crashes and the un-aliving of so many innocent people on our highways. There is also a very tight Venn Diagram between the No Name Given guys and ‘Chameleon Carriers’ who are constantly on the move to evade being shut down over their terrible safety records.

The State of California comes in for some special criticism in this regard.

Danielle and others, along with my associates at American Truckers United, have been looking into the fraudulent issues of CDLs for some time now, including the increasing trend of issuing them to people who … do not produce legitimate identification, and apparently have no names. Readers of this Substack would have seen Danielle’s reporting on this in Freight Caviar back in June, which I have shared here several times.

In a joint operation between the state of Oklahoma and ICE which took place the week before last, 130 individuals were removed from their trucks by ICE officials during truck inspections, as it was discovered that every single one of those drivers was in the United States illegally. The media made huge hay out of one particular driver who was found to have a NO NAME GIVEN CDL issued by the state of New York; FOX News then ran a piece featuring my man Shannon Everett from American Truckers United, along with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.



It’s worth a watch -











In the wake of all this, many commentators Engagement Farmers on Twitter/X took images and research from Danielle and began sharing it, and Danielle’s research went super viral … but without any context, nor credit sent her way for being on the leading edge of this research.



For the benefit of those who are confused by all of this, especially the type of ‘Low Information’ person who assumes that anything being illegal means that it never happens, much less happens at that scale which is putting our entire economy and the safety of American Motorists at risk, I thought it would be a worthwhile exercise to go right to the source - Danielle herself. Miranda was brought along as well, as she has been doing similar research, and also has some fairly proximate insights into certain of the ethnic groups who have parasitized themselves on the industry.



Danielle requested that we publish this discussion with video, as both she and Miranda ‘screenshared’ a bunch of their findings … and it was easy enough for the two of them to persuade me to drop my normal policy of ‘audio only’, so here ya go if you want to watch.













Danielle

recently published a dive into the NO NAME GIVEN problem over at her own wonderful Substack, Highway Veritas.





