Total System Failure in Trucking with Rob Carpenter

Rob’s current writing project, the 30 Days of Why series, which I highlighted here recently, is one of the best pieces of investigative journalism and deep critiques of the trucking industry I have ever seen, and it is my pleasure to bring Rob to the show to discuss that series, his life in the industry, and so much else.



In the intro you will hear me discuss the latest installments to Rob’s series, which came out after we recorded; I will have to get Rob back on to discuss this two part investigation, because the utterly insane story he highlights speaks to EVERYTHING that is wrong with trucking now, and how multiple system failures, matched with this belief that truckers are just human resources slurry that can be sloshed from country to country, resulted in 9 children being immolated in a totally preventable wreck.



The Safety Tech is not going to save anyone, which is another point Rob and I address.





