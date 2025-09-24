Autonomous Truck(er)s

Voice Of GO(r)D
Total System Failure in Trucking with Rob Carpenter
Total System Failure in Trucking with Rob Carpenter

The author of the 30 Days of Why series joins the podcast.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Sep 24, 2025
Transcript


Voice of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you

Rob Carpenter
, trucker, safety expert, writer, and maestro behind the The Tea/Talking Wreckless Substack.

Rob’s current writing project, the 30 Days of Why series, which I highlighted here recently, is one of the best pieces of investigative journalism and deep critiques of the trucking industry I have ever seen, and it is my pleasure to bring Rob to the show to discuss that series, his life in the industry, and so much else.

The Tea
Insider guide to the trucking, transportation, supply chain, and motor carrier industry, offering expert insights and actionable strategies from a guy who has held most jobs in the trucking and supply chain industry, from driver to executive.
By Rob Carpenter


In the intro you will hear me discuss the latest installments to Rob’s series, which came out after we recorded; I will have to get Rob back on to discuss this two part investigation, because the utterly insane story he highlights speaks to EVERYTHING that is wrong with trucking now, and how multiple system failures, matched with this belief that truckers are just human resources slurry that can be sloshed from country to country, resulted in 9 children being immolated in a totally preventable wreck.

The Safety Tech is not going to save anyone, which is another point Rob and I address.

The Tea
The Pruitt Alabama Crash. A Deep Dive into Institutional Failure. Part 1.
I’m going to start by saying that I am not an emotional person. I am well known for being one of the most emotionless people alive. This case was difficult even for me. This will be a two-part series. I first wrote about this story in February 2024…
Read more
14 hours ago · 2 likes · Rob Carpenter
The Tea
The Pruitt Crash: Part Two - Lives Depend How You Manage Your Tech
My child, known to many of you as “G,” rides a bus every day from York County, VA, to Williamsburg, VA, which is a dangerous stretch of I-64 West in VA. This crash reminds me of it every single day…
Read more
13 hours ago · Rob Carpenter


You can find Rob on Twitter - https://x.com/Thewhitesmoke

And on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-carpenter-cds-cdm-e-74500977/

The rough draft of my book is complete - this week sees the manuscript going through the first edit, and then it will be submitted to the publisher and see more tweaks and suggestions from them. I will be announcing when pre-orders will be available in November.

My publisher, Creed and Culture Books, being a new kid on the block, finally got their website up and running here last week, and you should go check it out.

https://creedandculture.com/








Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonamail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s would like to thank you for sticking with me as I bring you the dark and dirty secrets of the industry which keeps the nations economy functioning. Chip in a couple of bucks, would ya?

Discussion about this episode

