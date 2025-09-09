A Chat with Raman Dhillon of the North American Punjabi Trucking Association





Voice of GO(r)D is very happy to present a short discussion with the CEO of the North American Punjabi Trucking Assocation, Mr Raman Dhillon.



NAPTA is kind of a Member Support organization who provide training, support for members with business development, bulk purchasing discounts, and seek to represent their particular corner of the trucking industry.



I recorded this conversation back in June, before all of the attention which became focused on Mr Dhillon’s community in the wake of this horrific tragedy earlier in August down in Florida. I asked Mr Dhillon to come back on the show to record an addendum to this; he has yet to respond.



This was a useful conversation, where we covered Mr Dhillon’s immigration story to America from India, various topics and problems within trucking, his meeting with former President Biden, and we also touch on issues specific to the Punjabi community and their deep penetration into the trucking business, both in Canada and the United States. You will find that Mr Dhillon is in agreement with the rest of us on many basic and common sense operational rules and approaches for the industry.



In the show we mentioned Mr Dhillon’s interview with Overdrive Magazine, which you can read here -



https://www.overdriveonline.com/regulations/article/15748790/biden-trucking-plan-and-crisis-of-unvetted-drivers-raman-dhillon











I know the wider discussion out there about migration and all of the work permit/work visa scams is pretty heated right now, and I wanted to hear from someone on the other side of that equation than those born and raised in North America; I hope you find some value in that.





You can find NAPTA online here - https://www.gonapta.org/



Mr Dhillon has his own podcast, Punjabi Trucking 360, which is occasionally recorded in English, and can be found on all of the major podcasting platforms.















Thanks for listening!



I’m almost done the book! Pre-sales will be available in November.











Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com









