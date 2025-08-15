Autonomous Truck(er)s

Voice Of GO(r)D
Protect Yourself with Professionalism and Accountability with Jeremy Citron of Long Haul Law
In conversation with another attorney who works in trucking.
Aug 15, 2025
Voice Of GO(r)D is back and in conversation with Atlanta based attorney Jeremy Citron of Long Haul Law and the Hurt Boss, where we discuss the perception of truckers by the public, and more specifically, members of juries, and how that comes into play when truckers get tangled up in trial. Jeremy also lays out some recommendations on how truckers can facilitate accountability and professionalism and thus more readily protect themselves in such situations. We also get into many issues facing trucking today, and why it is we have so many dodgy operators around.

Jeremy is a thoughtful guy and this was an informative conversation - I hope to get him back again some day. Thanks again for listening!

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encourged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Autonomous Truck(er)s wants to make sure you never need the services of attorney, but if you do, I’ll help introduce you to one!



