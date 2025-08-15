Protect Yourself with Professionalism and Accountability with Jeremy Citron of Long Haul Law

Voice Of GO(r)D is back and in conversation with Atlanta based attorney Jeremy Citron of Long Haul Law and the Hurt Boss, where we discuss the perception of truckers by the public, and more specifically, members of juries, and how that comes into play when truckers get tangled up in trial. Jeremy also lays out some recommendations on how truckers can facilitate accountability and professionalism and thus more readily protect themselves in such situations. We also get into many issues facing trucking today, and why it is we have so many dodgy operators around.



Jeremy is a thoughtful guy and this was an informative conversation - I hope to get him back again some day. Thanks again for listening!

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encourged - gordilocks@protonmail.com











