Booker's Dude Ranch - Recreating Old School Truck Stop Hospitality

Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to present you a conversation with brother and sister Michael and Chasaty Rainer, proprietors of Booker’s Dude Ranch, an event facility in the East Texas town of Henderson that is also doubling as an old school truck stop of sorts, part of the Truck Parking Club network of locations which offer an alternative to the ever declining quality and chaotic madness of America’s large truck stop chains.



Michael himself is a lifelong trucker that is still out there on the road, and is well clued in to the challenges facing drivers in 2025, and sister Chasaty is a nurse who takes a holistic approach to the health and wellness of the truckers that are her guests.

If you happen to be passing through that area of the country, and want a quiet place to park, have some decent non-fast food slop, and maybe have a horse riding lesson while taking a reset, you should go check them out.



You can find The Dude Ranch at their own website -



https://www.bookersduderanch.com/

And over on the Insta -



https://www.instagram.com/bookersduderanch/





And Facecrack -





https://www.facebook.com/bookersduderanch







If you would like to hear more about the Truck Parking Club mission directly from its founder, have a listen here -











I'm writing a book on the fate of the North American Trucker in 2025, due to be published in March 2026.









