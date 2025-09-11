A Conversation with Tamie Sue Stuttle of Real Women In Trucking





Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you a conversation with Tamie Sue Stuttle of the advocacy organization Real Women in Trucking, where we discuss many of the usual problems facing truckers, and one in particular that is of import to Lady Truckers.







Due to the intransigence of certain of the biggest trucking companies in the country, and their reliance on a wicked and evil training model, a study examining Sexual Abuse and Sexual Harassment in the industry was recently cancelled.



As reported on by John Gallagher at FreightWaves not two weeks ago -





The Trump administration has canceled a study aimed at addressing sexual harassment and rape in the trucking industry, according to one of the study’s developers. “We all put a lot of time and attention into this, and just got an email yesterday telling us not to do any more work, that we’ve been cancelled,” Anne Balay, a member of the working group overseeing the project, told FreightWaves.



“Everyone knows rape and sexual harassment are incredibly common in this industry, and this was an attempt to do an actual study that would have led to suggestions on how to address it and make the industry safer. But it was canceled not to save money – the money had already been spent – but to prevent the results from getting out to the public, ensuring now nothing gets done to change the industry and make it safer for women.” A screenshot of a notice from the administration states that the decision to terminate the study “is because the government’s priorities have shifted and this project no longer meets our needs.”

As Tamie and I discuss the cancellation, it appears that it is not the governments needs they are concerned with, but those of the members of the American Trucking Association, whose ‘Team Training’ programs would be exposed to the scrutiny they need by this study, and possibly bring this stupid training method, and all of the sexual abuse it leads to for women, into the public eye. And, perhaps, result in it being made illegal - which is the correct action, to our minds.





Tamie and I also discuss various other issues relevant to woman behind the wheel, and every other trucker out on the road, including a recent study from the ATA’s research arm which suggests that more felons be recruited into trucking. What about those convicted of sexual crimes who would now be a problem for women truckers?





The disgusting White Paper from ATRI encouraging the recruitment of dangerous ex-cons and Foster Children into trucking -

