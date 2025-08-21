Broker Transparency and Other Issues in Trucking with TNOOA

Voice Of GO(r)D brings to the mic a pair of representatives from a small trucker advocacy organization called The National Owner Operators Association, whose recent activities around demanding transparency in the dealings between freight brokers and the truckers who keep the country moving have touched off some heated debates in the industry. TNOOA have some very pointed and compelling positions about the ‘race to the bottom’ in the trucking industry, and how that is driven, in large part, by the over-capacity in the industry not only of trucks, but of brokerages themselves.





TNOOA have been featured in several articles by Overdrive Magazine, and have engaged in meetings with various politicians on the question of proposed broker transparency legislation, as well as advising them on other issues and regulation in the industry. Blake and Jayme also describe how TNOOA is not merely working for owner operators, but truckers as a whole. They share various stories of assistance they have rendered our fellow truckers, especially in dealing with parasite complexes such as overzealous local parking officers, predatory towing companies, and the dodgier, scummier elements amongst our friends in the world of brokering, including the Armenian double broker and convicted gangster G-Face.



You can find TNOOA online here - https://tnooa.com/

Jayme and Blake are both active participants on FreightX, Blake from her office while supporting her family trucking business, and Jayme from out on the road, who is a Texas based Owner-Operator doing his level best to help his fellow truckers from his position behind the wheel.



Follow Blake here - https://x.com/Fosfamily



Jayme here - https://x.com/Andersonj2273





TNOOA puts out a quarterly online magazine within their website called ‘The Stand’ which features unique industry commentary from their members.



https://tnooa.com/the-stand-magazine/







