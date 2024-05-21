Lawfare Against The Normies with Christine Decaire





Voice of GO(r)D was honored to sit down with Christine Decaire, a lovely woman who, in exercising her rights to peacefully protest against the Canadian Government during the Freedom Convoy, became an example of the use of Lawfare by the Crown against normal people. In weaponizing the judicial system this way, the vindictive authoritarian Justin Trudeau has been able to persecute hundreds, if not thousands, of regular people in Canada, and Christine graciously offered to share her story of being on the wrong side of that equation with us.

As of the publish date of this podcast, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Ms Decaire was still waiting on a ruling about the Crown's appeal of her acquittal.

Christine Decaire is a mom and grandmother who lives in Western Saskatchewan.

For more reading on the use of Lawfare as a persecution tactic against working class people who participated with the Freedom Covoy, read this -

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





