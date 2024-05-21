Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Lawfare Against The Normies with Christine Decaire
Lawfare Against The Normies with Christine Decaire

The war on regular people in The Maple Gulag continues.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
May 21, 2024
Voice of GO(r)D was honored to sit down with Christine Decaire, a lovely woman who, in exercising her rights to peacefully protest against the Canadian Government during the Freedom Convoy, became an example of the use of Lawfare by the Crown against normal people. In weaponizing the judicial system this way, the vindictive authoritarian Justin Trudeau has been able to persecute hundreds, if not thousands, of regular people in Canada, and Christine graciously offered to share her story of being on the wrong side of that equation with us.

As of the publish date of this podcast, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Ms Decaire was still waiting on a ruling about the Crown's appeal of her acquittal.

Christine Decaire is a mom and grandmother who lives in Western Saskatchewan.

For more reading on the use of Lawfare as a persecution tactic against working class people who participated with the Freedom Covoy, read this -

The Lawfare Archipelago

Autonomous Truck(er)s
December 27, 2023
The Lawfare Archipelago

It has been almost two years since Canada’s Freedom Convoy took the country, and the world, by storm. In what has been hailed around the globe as the most popular protest anywhere against the international Covid Regime, represented in Canada by the venal and vindictive Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Truckers of the Freedom Convoy still occupy a plac…

Read full story

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Autonomous Truck(er)s
