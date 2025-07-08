Vetting and Due Diligence with Dale Prax, Founder of FreightValidate

Voice Of GO(r)D is pleased to bring you a discussion with Dale Prax, founder of FreightValidate, a service and tool to help brokers and shippers deal with the scamming and parasitism epidemic in the North American trucking industry today.



From his website -





Trust FreightValidate to provide crucial insights into the reliability of carriers and brokers operating in the United States and Canada. Our platform uniquely combines advanced technology with deep industry knowledge, a thorough understanding of 49 CFR regulations, and Public Law 112-141 (MAP-21), along with years of industry experience. We use objective, impartial, and factual data in our FreightValidation process—no predictive analytics, no guesswork, no hypotheticals. Just the facts.

Dale fills us in on his history in trucking and freight brokering, and what he has seen over his career, and the nuances of various laws and regulations, how they’re being enforced, or not, usually, and what you can do to beat the ‘Chameleon’ and ‘Ghost’ carriers who are out there putting your freight, and the lives of motorists, at risk.

Dale also shares with us his interactions with regulators, and some of the very simple policy suggestions that would greatly reduce the number and impact of these bad actors on the industry.

You can also see Dale speaking at the FreightWaves Freight Fraud Symposium





You can find Dale on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/dale-prax-%E2%9C%85-a6814518/



Or email him directly - info@freightvalidate.com

As mentioned in the Intro, friend and former guest of the show Danielle Chaffin

has written a couple of bangers on this subject over the past few days, and you can check them out here -



https://www.freightwaves.com/news/when-everything-is-freight-fraud-nothing-is



I’m writing a book on the fate of the North American Trucker in 2025 -





It’s very close to being ready for editing, and if you want to help me get it over the finish line, you can donate here -



https://www.givesendgo.com/EndOfTheRoad

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com