A Chat with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller

Voice Of GO(r)D is happy to bring you a long overdue interview with Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of freight industry news website FreightWaves, as well as the freight data analytics tool SONAR and Firecrown Media empire. FreightWaves has been of great service to the industry, and employed some of the finest journalists working on trucking, including former guests of this show Rachel Premack and Clarissa Hawes, as well as my pals Dooner and Supertrucker and so many other great people dedicated to Making Trucking Great Again.

Craig fills us in on his family history in trucking, including his Dad and Uncle at the US Express and Covenant Transport companies, the origin story of FreightWaves, current topics in trucking, and, of course, our favorite people in the world, the American Trucking Association.

(sarc) Craig had a bomb lobbed at him by Chris Spear the other day, and Craig has returned fire in kind, which lead me to having to bump this interview up in the schedule; this was recorded two weeks ago before the ATA started up their shit.



The Return Fire has been beautiful to watch.





Typically I try not to get involved in other people’s fights but Craig has been nothing but good to me and I think in his heart is trying to do right by truckers; Chris Spear and the ATA, on the other hand, are corporate lobbyists whose grip on media narratives around trucking, and the taxpayer loot they extract from us for their members, are one of the primary causes of trucking being in the utter mess that its in, so to hell with them.



You can read more from Craig himself here -



https://www.freightwaves.com/news/the-atas-waning-influence-irks-its-leader

And while you are there, have a look around FreightWaves site, the reporting is excellent, and they have so many great people there, including Dooner, JP Hampstead, John Kingston, and Grace Sharkey, amongst others.



Craig's Twitter

Craig and I are both writing books at the moment - his is done, and will be out in November, mine is getting there and will be out in March.







If you want to help see me through to the end -



