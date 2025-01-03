Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Drivers Know More than Desk Jockeys - Lee Schmitt for Head of FMCSA
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:45
-1:01:45

Drivers Know More than Desk Jockeys - Lee Schmitt for Head of FMCSA

On the candidacy of someone who knows what they're doing to lead the reform of a decrepit and ineffective regulatory agency.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Jan 03, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to start off 2025 by bringing you an in depth conversation with fellow trucker and previous guest of the show, Lee Schmitt, along with his wife Lisa.

Lee has thrown his hat into the ring to become leader of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and we discuss why it would be only natural that someone with over 30 years of experience behind the wheel would be a better choice to head this extremely wasteful and ineffective agency. It is revealed that the FMCSA is ineffective because they’ve had no consistent leadership since their inception, and not once have they followed the DOTs own rules to be lead by someone with experience in the trucking business.

Drivers can see this in their own working lives, and their workplaces out on the road. Our experiences tell us that it is clear the FMCSA is impervious to our concerns, as former head Robin Hutcheson refused to end an extremely unpopular mandate even after being shown that the mandate achieved the opposite of what it promised.

You might have heard Lee and Lisa here before in discussing a trucker advocacy organization called CDL-DU, which Lee has since resigned his position from, and you may have seen him hosting the now infamous Trucker’s Town Hall with Vivek Ramaswamy back in December of 2023.

Hopefully if Lee becomes FMCSA head, he can talk some sense back into Mr Ramaswamy, and something can be done about the rampant abuse of work visas and illegal migrants in the trucking business as outlined here -

Truckers Tikka Masala

Autonomous Truck(er)s
·
December 28, 2024
Truckers Tikka Masala

- Before we begin, it ought to be noted by my readers that this essay has been in the works for quite some time, and significant portions had been written before the Christmas H-1B Twitter War of 2024. The timing of this epic online conflagration was beyond my ken, but its certainly fortuitous. Given the subject matter explored here, and the resonances …

Read full story

You can find Lee and Lisa Schmitt on Twitter - https://x.com/LSchmitt_TAAWTS

and if you are the sort to sign petitions, they have one over at Change.org which seeks to have the incoming administration consider Lee’s application.



Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com

Autonomous Truck(er)s wants to wish you a Happy, Successful, and Profitable 2025 - perhaps if you have some value to share, you can make mine profitable as well by becoming a paid subscriber. Thank You!

Discussion about this podcast

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Recent Episodes
TMS, Trucking, and The Human Element with Danielle Chaffin
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
The Machine in Life and Death - the Legal Language and Twisted State Logic behind Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program and the…
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Exposing CBC Lies About Coutts - Again!
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
A Kiwi Log Hauler
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Trucks Are A Tool with Ryan aka Squirt McGirt
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
The Work of Trucking on What's Left? Part 2
  Autonomous Truck(er)s
Post-Mortem on Coutts Sentencing with Marilyn Burns and Danielle Slettede
  Autonomous Truck(er)s