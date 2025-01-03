Drivers Know More than Desk Jockeys - Lee Schmitt for Head of FMCSA

Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to start off 2025 by bringing you an in depth conversation with fellow trucker and previous guest of the show, Lee Schmitt, along with his wife Lisa.

Lee has thrown his hat into the ring to become leader of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and we discuss why it would be only natural that someone with over 30 years of experience behind the wheel would be a better choice to head this extremely wasteful and ineffective agency. It is revealed that the FMCSA is ineffective because they’ve had no consistent leadership since their inception, and not once have they followed the DOTs own rules to be lead by someone with experience in the trucking business.



Drivers can see this in their own working lives, and their workplaces out on the road. Our experiences tell us that it is clear the FMCSA is impervious to our concerns, as former head Robin Hutcheson refused to end an extremely unpopular mandate even after being shown that the mandate achieved the opposite of what it promised.



You might have heard Lee and Lisa here before in discussing a trucker advocacy organization called CDL-DU, which Lee has since resigned his position from, and you may have seen him hosting the now infamous Trucker’s Town Hall with Vivek Ramaswamy back in December of 2023.





Hopefully if Lee becomes FMCSA head, he can talk some sense back into Mr Ramaswamy, and something can be done about the rampant abuse of work visas and illegal migrants in the trucking business as outlined here -





You can find Lee and Lisa Schmitt on Twitter - https://x.com/LSchmitt_TAAWTS



and if you are the sort to sign petitions, they have one over at Change.org which seeks to have the incoming administration consider Lee’s application.







Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com