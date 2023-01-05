Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
An Introduction to Voice Of GO(r)D
0:00
-7:08

An Introduction to Voice Of GO(r)D

Autonomous Truck(er)s's avatar
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Jan 05, 2023

Welcome to VoiceOfGO(r)D - this is the intro episode that will tell you what I'm all about.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Autonomous Truck(er)s · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture