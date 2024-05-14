The Best Damn Roofer meets The Best Damn Trucker

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Two of Beamsville's more infamous sons get together for a chat.
May 14, 2024
Voice of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you one of Canada's most talented and funny online personalities, Mr Josh Bigger, aka The Best Damn Roofer.

Josh is a natural showman and entertainer, and gained notoriety for his rooftop videos, where self-effacing humor met his craft; he then went to Ottawa to support the Freedom Convoy, gave a lot of hugs, and then moved on to rightly mocking the supporters of Justin Trudeau by publicly charging them more than other customers.

You can find The Best Damn Roofer all over the Internet -

https://bestdamnroofer.com/

https://www.instagram.com/best.damn.roofer/

https://twitter.com/BestDamnRoofer

https://www.tiktok.com/discover/the-best-damn-roofer?lang=en

Give someone a hug today, God knows the world needs more of them right now.

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
