Confessions of a Freight Broker with Cameron B. Ritter





Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you a conversation with fellow writer and logistician Cameron Ritter, author of the upcoming satirical novel, and peak behind the curtain of America's supply chains, "Confessions of a Freight Broker."

If you want to find out about the 'Wolf of Wall Street' shenanigans that go in the offices of those who help move our economy around, Cameron is your guy.

Cameron is a former freight nerd and currently writes about his experiences here on Substack -

You can find him on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cameronbritter/?hl=en

Threads - https://www.threads.net/@cameronbritter?hl=en

and over on Twitter - https://twitter.com/CameronBRitter

