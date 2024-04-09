Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Confessions of a Freight Broker with Cameron B. Ritter
"It's like the Redneck Wolf of Wall Street."
Apr 09, 2024
Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you a conversation with fellow writer and logistician Cameron Ritter, author of the upcoming satirical novel, and peak behind the curtain of America's supply chains, "Confessions of a Freight Broker."

If you want to find out about the 'Wolf of Wall Street' shenanigans that go in the offices of those who help move our economy around, Cameron is your guy.

Cameron is a former freight nerd and currently writes about his experiences here on Substack -

The Writing of Cameron B. Ritter

Author of "Middlemen: Confessions of a Freight Broker" and "Kids of the Black Hole". Contributor to RVA Mag, Mutiny Market, and Freight Caviar. Student of Gonzo Journalism. 📍Austin, Texas.

You can find him on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cameronbritter/?hl=en

Threads - https://www.threads.net/@cameronbritter?hl=en

and over on Twitter - https://twitter.com/CameronBRitter

Thanks for listening - as always, word of mouth is the best advertising, and I appreciate you sharing this show with others, especially my fellow truckers.

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections, and Hate Mail, are always welcome and strongly encouraged!

gordilocks@protonmail.com



Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
