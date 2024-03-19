Trucker Turned Economist with Professor Stephen Burks





Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you another academic who has spent a great deal of his life studying the trucking industry, and who also started out behind the wheel.

University of Minnesota-Morris Economics Professor Stephen Burks joins the show to share with us the findings of some of his studies, what undergirds many issues in the industry, and stories from his life on the road back in the 1970s.

You can find Professor Burks online -

https://twin-cities.umn.edu/news-events/expert/stephen-burks

https://www.iza.org/person/1883/stephen-v-burks

His research project on driver turnover -

https://morris.umn.edu/academics/truckers-turnover-research-project

And a list of many of Professor Burks great research papers -

https://morris.umn.edu/academics/truckers-turnover-research-project/results

Professor Burks most recent paper we discussed on the pod -

https://docs.iza.org/dp16477.pdf

The American Compass piece I mentioned in the intro -

https://americancompass.org/crash-and-churn/

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com









