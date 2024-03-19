Autonomous Truck(er)s
Trucker Turned Economist with Professor Stephen Burks
Trucker Turned Economist with Professor Stephen Burks

Professor Burks should get more time addressing Congress than the ATA.
Voice Of GO(r)D is very happy to bring you another academic who has spent a great deal of his life studying the trucking industry, and who also started out behind the wheel.

University of Minnesota-Morris Economics Professor Stephen Burks joins the show to share with us the findings of some of his studies, what undergirds many issues in the industry, and stories from his life on the road back in the 1970s.

You can find Professor Burks online -

https://twin-cities.umn.edu/news-events/expert/stephen-burks

https://www.iza.org/person/1883/stephen-v-burks

His research project on driver turnover -

https://morris.umn.edu/academics/truckers-turnover-research-project

And a list of many of Professor Burks great research papers -

https://morris.umn.edu/academics/truckers-turnover-research-project/results

Professor Burks most recent paper we discussed on the pod -

https://docs.iza.org/dp16477.pdf

The American Compass piece I mentioned in the intro -

https://americancompass.org/crash-and-churn/

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
