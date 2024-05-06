The Life and Times of King Spud





Voice of GO(r)D is happy to have you join myself and Trucking Twitter personality King Spud for a wide ranging discussion that covers Elon Musk rocket launches, deceleration induced back injuries, Texas Barbecue, Hoods versus Plastic, Simplot Potatoes, and understanding the lingua franca of the road you happen to be on.







King Spud/Old Goose Burger is currently going through similar issues with Twitter/X that I have been through in the past; you know who I'm talking about.



King Spud with former guest, Queen Lora Andela





Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





