Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
The Life and Times of King Spud
The Life and Times of King Spud

In conversation with a fellow Road Warrior
Autonomous Truck(er)s
May 06, 2024
Voice of GO(r)D is happy to have you join myself and Trucking Twitter personality King Spud for a wide ranging discussion that covers Elon Musk rocket launches, deceleration induced back injuries, Texas Barbecue, Hoods versus Plastic, Simplot Potatoes, and understanding the lingua franca of the road you happen to be on.


King Spud/Old Goose Burger is currently going through similar issues with Twitter/X that I have been through in the past; you know who I'm talking about.

King Spud with former guest, Queen Lora Andela



Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Autonomous Truck(er)s
