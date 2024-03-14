HellBent Xpress, A Family Affair with Hillary and Jamie Hagen





Voice Of GO(r)D was extremely honored to have Hillary and Jamie Hagen of HellBent XPress join the show and share with us the ongoing story of their small trucking company.



From how Jamie and Hillary met, to the contributions oft unseen in the background made by the ladies in business, to fuel efficiency nerdery and the necessary relationships with everyone involved to make it all work, this was a great story telling episode and I'm sure you guys are going to enjoy it.

And you, dear listener, can find all three of us at this years Mid-America Trucking Show next week, March 21-23 in Louisville, Kentucky.

I would encourage all listeners who are going to the show, please contact me, I would love to meet you and discuss all things truckin', and have a beer, or three, or seventeen, or maybe just a coffee ... you know what I mean!

