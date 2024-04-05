Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Thanking the Truckers (again!) with Donna Laframboise
0:00
-1:15:14

Thanking the Truckers (again!) with Donna Laframboise

Donna returns to Voice of GO(r)D.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Apr 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Returning guest of the show Donna Laframboise brings us an update on the progress of her book 'Thank You, Truckers!' and we discuss, once again, life in Canada downstream of the Freedom Convoy, the situation with the Coutts Four men and others facing continuing persecution at the hands of Trudeau, and many of the characters she has met while researching her book.

If you missed our first discussion -

Thank You, Truckers! with Donna Laframboise

Autonomous Truck(er)s
·
September 13, 2023
Thank You, Truckers! with Donna Laframboise

On this third installment of five episodes for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Voice Of GO(r)D is very excited to present you an author and journalist whose upcoming book is called ... Thank You, Truckers! Donna Laframboise has spent her life writing from the perspective of the working class, and taking contrary positions against those in power …

Read full story

You can buy Donna's children's book "Opa's Convoy Letters" here -

https://www.amazon.ca/Opas-Convoy-Letters-Donna-Laframboise/dp/B0BS93Z5J4

Donna's wonderful Substack, where you can subscribe and read daily snippets from her upcoming book -

Thank You, Truckers!

The Canadian freedom convoy that changed the world
By Donna Laframboise

Find Donna on Twitter -

https://twitter.com/NOconsensus

My recently published essay mentioned during intro -

https://americancompass.org/crash-and-churn/



This discussion was recorded at the very beginning of February - please pardon the delay in getting it out to you; this is a one man passion project which survives on the whims of other schedules.

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged -

gordilocks@protonmail.com

Autonomous Truck(er)s and The Voice of GO(r)D podcast will show up automatically in your inbox by subscribing below, and if you want to financially support this project, you can upgrade to a paid subscription - Thank You!

0 Comments
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Recent Episodes
1:13:53
Confessions of a Freight Broker with Cameron B. Ritter
57:57
Trucker Turned Economist with Professor Stephen Burks
1:21:35
HellBent Xpress, A Family Affair with Hillary and Jamie Hagen
1:42:55
Driverless Trucks Are Already Here
1:52:24
210 Degrees Celsius with Barry Bussey
1:19:04
Fear God Not Covid with Freedom George
38:40
The Last Journalist in Canada w/Mocha Bezirgan