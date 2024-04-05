Thanking the Truckers (again!) with Donna Laframboise

Returning guest of the show Donna Laframboise brings us an update on the progress of her book 'Thank You, Truckers!' and we discuss, once again, life in Canada downstream of the Freedom Convoy, the situation with the Coutts Four men and others facing continuing persecution at the hands of Trudeau, and many of the characters she has met while researching her book.

You can buy Donna's children's book "Opa's Convoy Letters" here -

https://www.amazon.ca/Opas-Convoy-Letters-Donna-Laframboise/dp/B0BS93Z5J4

Donna's wonderful Substack, where you can subscribe and read daily snippets from her upcoming book -

Find Donna on Twitter -

https://twitter.com/NOconsensus

My recently published essay mentioned during intro -

This discussion was recorded at the very beginning of February - please pardon the delay in getting it out to you; this is a one man passion project which survives on the whims of other schedules.

Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and encouraged -

gordilocks@protonmail.com



