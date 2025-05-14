Voice Of GO(r)D - Episode 100 featuring my Old Man, Leonard Magill

I want to express gratitude and appreciation to all of the listeners of the podcast and readers of this Substack who have stuck with me thus far, and those of you who have tolerated my gravely and monotonous voice for 100 episodes. Without you here, I have no reason to do this, and I thank you for your time and attention.



For episode 100 I bring you the man who brought me into this world (well, I guess my mom would deserve some credit, too, but she ain’t here anymore) and helped make me who I am, My Dad.



There would be none of this without him, and none of the commentary and writing on the trucking industry without the family legacy, which involves Dad, Uncle Chris, my late Uncle Bruce, and my late Grandfather, Sergeant James E Magill. Dad and I discuss much of the family history and more in this extended conversation, which I hope you enjoy as much as I have enjoyed producing all of these shows and writing for you.



And wave your cap or kinda wink your eye if you seem him out on the highway in this T800 of the Earl Paddock fleet -









Dad with Uncle Bruce’s ‘Awful Car’, July 1988, Armstrong, Ontario







Me (22 years old lol) Dad, Uncle Chris, and my late Uncle Bruce, in Thunder Bay for my cousin Jay’s wedding. Note the name on the bunk.









Celebrating the Paddocks 60th anniversary in 2017









Uncle Bruce and Dad on the Torch Relay







Dad with Chace Barber of Edison Motors







Down Under











Sergeant James E Magill







A B Model Mack of the type Sgt. Magill would have operated circa 1960s.















Thanks for listening, and as always - Questions, Comments, Suggestions, Corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com

