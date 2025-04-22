Autonomous Truck(er)s
Training Truckers Properly - For Surviving The Rockies, and Success, with Andy Roberts of the Mountain Transport Institute
Training Truckers Properly - For Surviving The Rockies, and Success, with Andy Roberts of the Mountain Transport Institute

I rag on the training deficit in trucking often - today I bring you a Great Trainer.
Apr 22, 2025
Transcript

The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast is very happy to bring you a lengthy and educational discussion with Mr Andy Roberts, the long time proprietor of one of Canada’s oldest and best truck driving schools - The Mountain Transport Institute, who specialize in teaching you how to navigate the Rocky Mountains while pulling Super B Trains at 140,000 pounds gross weight.


Located in Castlegar, BC, and in business since the 1980s, Andy’s school stands out as the most effective and high value truck driving school in the industry, where he has long term affiliations with established carriers and even trains drivers from American companies who want to upgrade their skills. Andy and I wander up and down mountains of information together, and he even schools me on one of my most hated topics, automatic transmissions. From his start in trucking, to issues with the bottom feeders who comprise most of his ‘competition’, Andy shares with us his professional approach, and we learn along the way why his school has been in business for as long as it has, and much else about what it takes to succeed at trucking.


As mentioned on the show, I first read about the Mountain Transport Institute in an old trucking paper which has now merged with the online realm - you can check it out here - https://driverschoice.ca/


Andy would be happy to hear from you, and you can send any questions his way, or sign up for a course - andy@drivemti.com


I’m working on a book about the fate of the North American Trucker in 2025 -

Book Project Announcement and a Major Ask of my Readers.

Autonomous Truck(er)s
·
Jan 9
Book Project Announcement and a Major Ask of my Readers.

Greetings and salutations to readers of Autonomous Truck(er)s and listeners of the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast, and if I haven’t said it already, Happy New Year.

Read full story


Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are both welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s curates the best of the trucking industry and parks it safely in your inbox on time, every time - smash that subscribe button, and if you are of means and can spare it, a paid subscription helps greatly.


