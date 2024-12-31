Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
TMS, Trucking, and The Human Element with Danielle Chaffin
TMS, Trucking, and The Human Element with Danielle Chaffin

A FreightX Queen joins the show, the last podcast of 2024.
Autonomous Truck(er)s
Dec 31, 2024
Friend of this Substack and FreightX maven Danielle Chaffin joins this, the last Voice Of GO(r)D episode of 2024, to discuss her family history in trucking, her own roles in the business which include an explainer on TMS software and being a regular conference goer, as well as the human element that seems to be slowly slipping away from us all.

A wholesome chungus way to wrap up 2024!



You can find Danielle on Twitter - https://x.com/maybedanielleee and over on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/maybedanielleee/ as well as the TMS software outfit she works for - https://revenova.com/



Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com


Autonomous Truck(er)s wants to wish you a Happy New Year and an Awesome and Profitable 2025!


Autonomous Truck(er)s
Voice Of GO(r)D
Voice Of GO(r)D focuses on Trucking, Truckers, and the people who study them, regulate them, and the Tech Pimps who want to make us extinct. Conversations with Truckers, writers, academics, and Neat Old Guys with life stories you need to hear.
This is the Audio project of Gord Magill, writer at autonomoustruckers.substack.com
Autonomous Truck(er)s
