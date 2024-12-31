TMS, Trucking, and The Human Element with Danielle Chaffin

Friend of this Substack and FreightX maven Danielle Chaffin joins this, the last Voice Of GO(r)D episode of 2024, to discuss her family history in trucking, her own roles in the business which include an explainer on TMS software and being a regular conference goer, as well as the human element that seems to be slowly slipping away from us all.



A wholesome chungus way to wrap up 2024!









You can find Danielle on Twitter - https://x.com/maybedanielleee and over on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/maybedanielleee/ as well as the TMS software outfit she works for - https://revenova.com/







Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com







